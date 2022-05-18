Missing Colorado kids found safe

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Update: Elizabeth and Gabriel Jr. Rensch have been found safe, according to Thornton Police Department .

Original: Two children are missing from Thornton with a man accused of violating court orders.

Police say Gabriel Rensch Sr., 33, fled with the two children, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation . They were last seen in Denver on Saturday, May 14, in the Central Park neighborhood (formerly Stapleton) around 4 p.m.

They may now be in the area of Laramie, Wyoming. Rensch Sr. has been known to take the children hiking or camping. Thorton Police said Rensch Sr. does not have his phone with him and no one has been able to contact him.

Missing children information

Elizabeth “Ellie” Rensch , 6, is described as a white girl standing 3 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 35 pounds.

Gabriel Rensch Jr ., 3, is described as a white boy standing 3 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 31 pounds.

Gabriel Rensch Sr . is described as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing about 140 pounds.

Vehicle information

Vehicle: 2008 Honda CRV, blue

2008 Honda CRV, blue License plate: Colorado QNG747, or may now have Wyoming plate 5-34826

