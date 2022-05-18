ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Peachtree Ridge's Richard Yang third in Class AAAAAAA boys golf

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE — Peachtree Ridge’s Richard Yang placed third in the Class AAAAAAA State Boys Golf Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Chattahoochee Golf Club....

gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan girls golf finishes eighth at state tournament

ACWORTH — Wesleyan’s girls improved by four strokes in the second round, and finished eighth in the Class A Private Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Governor’s Towne Club. The Wolves shot 179 in the first round, followed by 175. Connor Carroll led Wesleyan with rounds of 89...
ACWORTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Cooper Blauser walk-off sends Wesleyan past defending champion Mount Paran, into state finals

PEACHTREE CORNERS — To be the best, you have to beat the best. After splitting Monday’s doubleheader, Wesleyan hosted reigning state champion Mount Paran Christian at Donn Gaebelein Field for a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday. The first two games of the Class A Private semifinal series were chock full of dramatic flair. The series finale followed suit.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Getting to Know: Seckinger boys basketball coach Nate Hamilton

Brookwood grad Nate Hamilton is the new head boys basketball coach at Seckinger, Gwinnett’s newest high school opening in August. Hamilton has spent eight of his nine years coaching in Gwinnett, beginning with two years as a community coach at Brookwood. He coached two seasons at Archer and four at Buford under Eddie Martin, a tenure that included a 2019 state championship. He joined Lambert as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. He played at Georgia College and was an all-county player at Brookwood, where he broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Greater Atlanta Christian hires Sean Manuel, two-time National Strength Coach of the Year

Award-winning strength and conditioning coach Sean Manuel is headed to Greater Atlanta Christian for the 2022-23 school year. Manuel, 48, has been successful at the high school and college level in Las Vegas with stints at powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He was presented with the Samson National High School Strength Coach of the Year Award in both 2008 and 2012.
LAS VEGAS, NV

