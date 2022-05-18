Peachtree Ridge's Richard Yang third in Class AAAAAAA boys golf

Brookwood grad Nate Hamilton is the new head boys basketball coach at Seckinger, Gwinnett’s newest high school opening in August. Hamilton has spent eight of his nine years coaching in Gwinnett, beginning with two years as a community coach at Brookwood. He coached two seasons at Archer and four at Buford under Eddie Martin, a tenure that included a 2019 state championship. He joined Lambert as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. He played at Georgia College and was an all-county player at Brookwood, where he broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO