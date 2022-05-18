ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Jersey Proud: Tuesday marks 125 years since USS Holland first launched at Elizabeth

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOLgH_0fhgZ11Y00

Tuesday marked the 125th anniversary of when the first modern submarine launched at Elizabeth.

The USS Holland first went into the water on May 17, 1897. It was named after its designer, John Holland.

Submarines had been around since the Civil War, but this one was an upgrade. It had a dynamite gun, which was the forerunner of a torpedo tube.

All modern submarines designed by the Navy today trace back to the USS Holland.

The submarine spent a lot of time in New Jersey, moored in Perth Amboy, and sailed out into the Raritan Bay.

In 1932, it was brought to the Bronx and cut up for scrap.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Elizabeth, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy
CBS New York

Bear climbs backyard tree in Haledon, N.J.

HALEDON, N.J. - Authorities have responded to a bear in a tree in Haledon, New Jersey. The bear climbed up the tree around 5 p.m. on East Barbour Street and stayed there for over an hour.Chopper 2 was over the scene. Authorities have responded to the scene. 
HALEDON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Teenager Stabbed In Asbury Park (DEVELOPING)

A stabbing occurred on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The stabbing, purportedly involving a 19-year-old victim, was reported at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on Atlantic Avenue in Asbury Park, initial reports said. The victim was stabbed in the back, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club. During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.
HUNTINGTON, NY
News 12

The Real Deal: New York rent prices may be stabilizing, but inventory is tight

The competition for rentals has been tough in our area. It has also been expensive. News 12's Kristie Reeter breaks down the trends and tricks you need to know. "Rents may be peaking around New York, across the major counties we track, but remember rent was up 4.8% on average across the country, but in NYC alone rent was up 24% in just the past year," says Caleb Silver, of Investopedia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

78-year-old cabbie thrown onto Linden, NJ highway in carjacking

LINDEN — A passenger is accused of punching a taxi driver and pushing him onto Route 1 while trying to get away from a Home Depot with stolen items on Monday afternoon. The taxi was hired for a trip from Elizabeth to the store on Route 1 by Manuel Martinho, 51, of Flemington and an unidentified second man around 1 p.m., according to Linden police. The 78-year-old cab driver waited for Martinho to finish his shopping for a return trip.
LINDEN, NJ
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy