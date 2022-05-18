Jersey Proud: Tuesday marks 125 years since USS Holland first launched at Elizabeth

Tuesday marked the 125th anniversary of when the first modern submarine launched at Elizabeth.

The USS Holland first went into the water on May 17, 1897. It was named after its designer, John Holland.

Submarines had been around since the Civil War, but this one was an upgrade. It had a dynamite gun, which was the forerunner of a torpedo tube.

All modern submarines designed by the Navy today trace back to the USS Holland.

The submarine spent a lot of time in New Jersey, moored in Perth Amboy, and sailed out into the Raritan Bay.

In 1932, it was brought to the Bronx and cut up for scrap.