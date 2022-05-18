ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, TX

Tioga ISD moving to 4-day school week

By Kylee Dedmon
KXII.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Tioga ISD will be switching to a 4-day school week come next fall. At Monday nights...

www.kxii.com

KXII.com

Summer meal programs across Texoma

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - With summer approaching many kids who rely on school for their meals will face a scary reality, hunger. However, organizations around Texoma are stepping in to make sure children are staying fed during the hotter months. Public Information Coordinator for Denison ISD, Brian Eaves states,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Community celebrates Dr. Henry Scott

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Dr. Henry Scott holds the key to the city of Denison after he was presented with it at Monday’s Denison council meeting. Dr. Scott spent 63 years in public education, 61 of those years were with Denison ISD. He announced his retirement earlier this year.
DENISON, TX
CBS DFW

Classes canceled at Frisco high school after campus vandalism

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco's Memorial High School was forced to end their school year a couple days early due to a vandalism incident. A message sent to parents said the school was experiencing air quality issues. Early Thursday morning cleaning crews packed inside the building to tackle clearing/repairing the damage.  Social media videos appear to show a senior prank gone wrong. It clearly shows Memorial High with floors covered in toilet paper. There were also multiple fire extinguishers set off, security cameras wrapped in plastic, walls plastered with sticky notes, and other acts of vandalism.  The damage is estimated in...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Memorial High School closed today due to vandalism

Dear Memorial Parents, Students and Staff, Last night, Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues. It's always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ID's foremost concern. Again, Memorial High School will be closed May 19th and 20th due to air quality issues. Thank you for your understanding,
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore debuts first Story Walk in Regional Park

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - When the summer weather rolls in it can be be a challenge to get kids to sit down and read a book, which is why the southern Oklahoma library system has brought the books outside to Ardmore regional park for their story walk. Story walks are...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

The TI Effect: Here comes the (population) boom

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Instruments’ decision to break ground on its newest 30-billion-dollar facility in Sherman will have ripple effects for years to come, maybe even reshape Sherman history. There’s still a lot of unknown about how a $30 billion deal will transform Sherman, but one side effect...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Food Morning to open in Lewisville in The Realm at Castle Hills

Breakfast spot Food Morning is set to open in Lewisville. The restaurant will open at The Realm at Castle Hills, but an official opening date was not available, according to a Realm news release. The Realm is located at 4400 SH 121. Food Morning will be located in a 3,354-square-foot space and it will serve breakfast and brunch, according to the news release. www.foodmorninglewisville.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

A pair of Wampus Cats sign with East Central

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) -Signing day at Atoka High School as a pair of Wampus Cats are headed off to East Central to join the track and field program. Peyton Holland will be throwing shotput and discus and Jodi Moore will compete in the pole vault. Both are ready for the next chapter.
ATOKA, OK
WFAA

This North Texas city is moving to a 4-day work week for some city employees

KELLER, Texas — No work on a Friday? Sign us up!. One North Texas city working to make this a reality. The City of Keller has announced a trial period for a four-day work week for its city employees in certain departments -- including employees at Keller Town Hall, within its municipal services and in the records department of the Keller Police Department.
KELLER, TX

Comments / 0

