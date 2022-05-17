ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo gourmet grocery store damaged in suspected arson fire

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A gourmet grocery store was heavily damaged in a suspected arson fire in Vallejo early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials and the store’s owner. Firefighters responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. to Anchor Pantry in the 600 block of Marin Street and arrived to find flames at the storefront.

Two-alarm structure fire knocked down by San Jose Fire Department

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze but it caused heavy smoke damage throughout the store and will require extensive cleanup and remodel, the Vallejo Fire Department wrote on social media . No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Anchor Pantry owner Jessica Brooks wrote on her Instagram page that someone had been arrested in connection with the fire, saying it’s “a little comfort but it won’t bring the store back.”

After the fire was contained, Vallejo police found the suspect, Xavier Williams, 32, of Vallejo, nearby. He was arrested on a felony warrant and arson charges.

Karen Finlay, owner of the nearby Alibi Bookshop , created a GoFundMe account to help out the grocery store, saying they “have been invaluable members of our downtown community, bringing good food and good will to our town. To lose them is unthinkable.”

The GoFundMe account had already raised more than $16,000 as of Tuesday morning.

