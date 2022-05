A former MMA fighter and current jujutsu trainer put his martial arts skills to the test this week, stopping an attack on a police officer off an Indiana highway. William Cassoday and his wife said they pulled over after seeing a man punching an officer in the face Monday just before 4:30 p.m. near Swanson Road and U.S. Highway 6 in Portage, Indiana.

