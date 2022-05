As the icon herself, Victoria Beckham, graces the cover of Grazia's new luxury issue, we wanted to take a minute to introduce her new 'permanent capsule': VB Body. These meticulously designed knits are now firmly on the designer's agenda, with a precise edit of key pieces - think minis, leggings and bandeaus - in modern neutrals and head-turning tomato red making up the collection. Naturally, VB herself is a brilliant advocate for her designs - and models them to sultry perfection in our cover shoot photographed by Boo George (she's been teasing the collection on Instagram as well).

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO