The sudden death of Warrington Township Police K9 Officer Stephen Plum, Jr. has sent shock waves and great sorrow through the department and larger community. “Our family is heartbroken beyond words. Please keep his wife, Nancy, his five children, his parents, friends and family in your thoughts,” Warrington police said, adding, “please send some good thoughts for K9 Murphy, as he no doubt will be struggling to figure out where his person is.”

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO