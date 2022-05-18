ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here's What 26 Kids From 2000s And 2010s Movies Look Like Now

By Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

1. Here's what Tyler Posey looked like in Maid in Manhattan (2002):

Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Tyler Posey looks like now:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2. Here's what Freddie Highmore looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) :

Warner Bros /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Freddie Highmore looks like now:

Pablo Cuadra / WireImage

3. Here's what Jordan Fry looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Jordan Fry looks like now:

4. Here's what AnnaSophia Robb looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):

Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

...and in Bridge to Terebithia (2007):

Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what AnnaSophia Robb looks like now:

Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

5. Here's what Taylor Parks looked like as Little Inez in Hairspray (2007):

New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Taylor Parks aka Tayla Parx looks like now:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

6. Here's what Rachel Covey looked like in Enchanted (2007):

Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Rachel Covey looks like now:

Ted Ely

7. Here's what Storm Reid looked like in A Wrinkle in Time (2018):

Photo Credit: Atsushi Nishijima / Â©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Here's what Storm Reid looks like now:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

8. Here's what Amandla Stenberg looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):

Lionsgate

Here's what Amandla Stenberg looks like now:

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

9. Here's what Willow Shields looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):

Lionsgate

Here's what Willow Shields looks like now:

10. Here's what Quvenzhané Wallis looked like in Beasts of a Southern Wild (2012):

Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Quvenzhané Wallis looks like now:

Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

11. Here's what Raini Rodriguez looked like in Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009):

Sony Pictures / Â©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Raini Rodriguez looks like now:

12. Here's what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looked like in Love, Actually (2003):

Universal Pictures

Here's what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looks like now:

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

13. Here's what Olivia Olson looked like in Love Actually (2003):

Universal Pictures

Here's what Olivia Olson looks like now:

14. Here's what Jaden Smith looked like in The Karate Kid (2010) :

Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Jaden Smith looks like now:

15. Here's what Khleo Thomas looked like in Holes (2003):

Disney

Here's what Khleo Thomas looks like now:

16. Here's what Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in Hugo (2011):

Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Asa Butterfield looks like now:

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for EE

Also, here's what Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in (500) Days of Summer (2009):

Fox Searchlight /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Chloë Grace Moretz looks like now:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

17. Here's what Griffin Gluck and Bailee Madison looked like in Just Go With It (2011):

Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Griffin Gluck looks like now:

Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Here's what Bailee Madison looks like now:

18. Here's what Joey King looked like in Ramona and Beezus (2010):

20thcentfox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Joey King looks like now:

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

19. Here's what Madison Pettis looked like in The Game Plan (2007):

Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Madison Pettis looks like now:

20. Here's what Nicole Crimi looked like in Mean Girls (2004):

Paramount Pictures

Here's what Nicole Crimi looks like now:

21. Here's what Jonah Bobo looked like in Zathura (2005):

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Jonah Bobo looks like now:

22. Here's what Jenna Boyd looked like in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005):

Warner Bros /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Jenna Boyd looks like now:

23. Here's what Abigail Breslin looked like in Little Miss Sunshine (2006):

Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Abigail Breslin looks like now:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

24. Here's what Spencer Breslin looked like in The Cat in the Hat

Universal /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's what Spencer Breslin looks like now:

25. Here's what Christa B. Allen looked like in 13 Going on 30 (2004):

Sony Pictures Classics

Here's what Christa B. Allen looks like now:

26. Here's what Sean Marqutte looked like in 13 Going on 30 (2004):

Sony Pictures Classics

And here's what Sean Marquette looks like now:

