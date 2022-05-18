ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks pummeled by growth worries, U.S. dollar climbs

By Herbert Lash, Chuck Mikolajczak
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1vGr_0fhgWwQ300
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Global stocks plunged and the dollar strengthened for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as concerns about rising inflation on economic growth soured sentiment.

The mood was underscored by a 9% surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in inflation in Canada.

British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed. read more

British inflation is now the highest among major economies in Europe, but prices are rapidly rising worldwide, forcing central banks around the globe to hike interest rates and tamp down growth as suggested by a modest decline in U.S. homebuilding in April. read more

Soaring prices and material shortages have already hit homebuilding, the sector of the economy most sensitive to rates. But the U.S. Commerce Department report also showed a record backlog of houses to be built, indicating a decline in homebuilding potentially might be marginal.

Adding to the gloom caused by inflation were earnings results from Target Corp (TGT.N), whose quarterly profit halved as it warned of a bigger margin hit this year due to rising fuel and freight costs. read more

Target shares plummeted 24.88%, its biggest one-day percentage drop since the "Black Monday" stock market crash on Oct. 19, 1987, a day after Walmart Inc (WMT.N) warned of similar margin squeezes and saw its stock drop 11.4% for its biggest one-day percentage fall since Oct. 16, 1987.

"It was Walmart yesterday and everybody thought it was a one-off," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "Now that Target misses earning a lot more than Walmart even did, they're scared that consumer is not as strong as everybody think it is."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 2.74%, while in Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 1.14%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 3.56%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 4.03% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 4.73%.

The declines for the S&P 500 and Dow marked their biggest one-day percentage declines since June 11, 2020.

Few analysts are willing to predict the end to selling after a bruising first five months of the year for risk assets given the magnitude of macroeconomic uncertainty, with many anticipating market volatility will be the norm for some time.

The U.S. dollar gained ground as the sell-off in risk assets boosted the safe-haven appeal of the greenback, which was on pace to snap a three-session losing streak, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged the U.S. central bank would ratchet up rates as high as needed to combat rising inflation.

The dollar index rose 0.581%, with the euro down 0.8% to $1.0463. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.92% to 128.23 per dollar.

Treasury yields fell, although a steep path for rates remained the prevailing market consensus as the benchmark 10-year note yield hit a one-week high of 3.015% after Powell's hawkish comments.

The yield fell 8.1 basis points to 2.890% on Wednesday after a soft U.S. housing starts number.

The German two-year government bond yield shot to 0.444%, its highest since November 2011 after more hawkish central banker comments, and last was up 1.6 basis points at 0.386%. The European Central Bank's Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that a 50-basis-point rate hike in July was possible if inflation broadens.

Gold prices were little changed despite the risk-off environment as looming U.S. interest rate hikes and a resurgent dollar dimmed the metal's shine.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,816.06 an ounce.

Oil prices dipped in volatile trade, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output. read more

U.S. crude settled down 2.5% at $109.59 per barrel and Brent settled at $109.11, down 2.52% on the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXd1M_0fhgWwQ300
MSCI World equity index

Reporting by Herbert Lash and Chuck Mikolajczak; additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

RPT-US STOCKS- S&P 500, Dow rise as banks, Apple offer support

(Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to text) * Broadcom shares decline on potential VMware buyout. * Indexes: Dow adds 0.87%, S&P up 0.34%, Nasdaq down 0.33%. May 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday, led by gains in banks and Apple after a sharp selloff last week, while a slide in Tesla and chipmakers weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week high as dollar dips

May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, their highest since May 12. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.3% to $1,847.90. * The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on more dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and hoped that easing lockdowns in China can aid global growth. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. * However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, limiting demand for zero-yield gold. * St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard reiterated his view last week that the U.S. central bank ought to raise interest rates to 3.5% this year to get high inflation more quickly under control. * Bullion, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises, tends to become less attractive to investors when U.S. interest rates are raised because it yields no interest. * Asian stocks faced an uncertain start on Monday as persistent inflation fears and the prospect of rising interest rates dogged the global economic outlook. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.69% to 1,063.43 tonnes on Friday from 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday. * Spot silver was up 0.7% at $21.90 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.3% to $958.43, and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,979.27. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New May 0800 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New May 0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New May 1300 Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal rules reform, banking union in Brussels (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as euro gains on likely rate hikes

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices) * Major U.S. and European indices gain more than 1%. * German IFO business index shows unexpected resilience. * ECB says it could see interest rate “lift-off” in July. * Dollar weakens as euro gains on ECB rate talk. NEW YORK/LONDON, May 23...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stock#Interest Rates#Australian Dollar#British#Canadian#Statistics Canada#U S Commerce Department#Target Corp Lrb
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump over 2%, Brazil real leads currency gains

* Latam currencies up 0.8%, stocks rise 2.5% * U.S. dollar falls, boosting riskier currencies * Vale leads gains on Brazil's Bovespa as iron prices surge (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose over 2% on Monday as risk sentiment improved globally and firm metal prices boosted the commodity-heavy indexes, while currencies rose against a weaker dollar. The MSCI's index of Latam stocks climbed 2.5%, outperforming the broader emerging market index. "We still have a dynamic where some of the Latam countries could benefit more than their emerging market peers just because they are better placed in this commodity rally and some of the central banks are a little more ahead of the curve," said Rachel Ziemba, founder at Ziemba Insights. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.8%, supporting riskier currencies, while an improvement in sentiment around China as Shanghai started edging out of lockdown also reassured investors. The currencies index advanced 0.8%, led by a 1.2% jump in the Brazilian real,. Analysts see the Brazilian central bank's rate setting committee Copom raising interest rates to combat inflation and support its currency in its upcoming policy in June. Still, Rabobank's senior strategist, Mauricio Une says the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkishness and Brazil's traditional electoral cycle will end up weighing on the real going forward. Meanwhile, miner Vale SA led Brazil's Bovespa index 1.8% higher, as iron ore prices surged after India raised export duties on some commodities to rein in inflationary pressures. Copper prices climbed to their highest in more than two weeks, buoyed by declining inventories and a weaker dollar, lifting currencies of producers Chile and Peru up 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. The Mexican peso appreciated was flat in a market attentive to the upcoming monetary policy decisions by the Fed and the Bank of Mexico to combat inflation. Inflation data from Mexico due later this weak is forecast to have slowed in the first half of May, although still far above central bank targets, reinforcing expectations of continued interest rate hikes through the rest of the year. In Colombia, the candidates for the presidency closed their campaigns on Sunday with massive public events to gain the support of the voters for elections week. The Colombian peso was flat against the dollar. Elsewhere, the Russian rouble's onshore rate firmed 4.5% against the dollar supported by capital controls and an upcoming month-end tax period. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1859 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1034.73 -0.06 MSCI LatAm 2435.44 2.5 Brazil Bovespa 110497.77 1.85 Mexico IPC 51653.24 0.26 Chile IPSA 5128.35 2.92 Argentina MerVal 90302.48 2.478 Colombia COLCAP 1480.00 1.42 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8053 1.36 Mexico peso 19.8950 -0.22 Chile peso 830 0.83 Colombia peso 3964.47 0.01 Peru sol 3.717 0.30 Argentina peso (interbank) 118.9400 -0.38 Argentina peso (parallel) 203.5 0.25 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy