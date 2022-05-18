Paul VI defeats Camden Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap
Brad Maslowski netted seven goals and scooped up six ground balls to lead Paul VI past Camden Catholic 17-9 in Cherry Hill. Paul VI (8-2) took a six-goal lead into halftime...www.nj.com
