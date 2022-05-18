ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Paul VI defeats Camden Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
 2 days ago
Brad Maslowski netted seven goals and scooped up six ground balls to lead Paul VI past Camden Catholic 17-9 in Cherry Hill. Paul VI (8-2) took a six-goal lead into halftime...

