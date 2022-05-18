ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lottery State-by-State

By The Associated Press
bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

08-11-19-29-41 (eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-one) 01-04-06-10-11-13-20-30-34-36-42-43-45-52-54-56-61-65-67-77 (one, four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six,...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercash#Daily Pick
Washington Examiner

Gas prices surpass $4 in every state for the first time

Drivers nationwide can expect the highest gas prices the country has ever recorded, with average prices surpassing $4 in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for the first time. The national average for gas prices has hovered around $4 for the last few weeks, with stragglers Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Alaska Stacks Up

An estimated 220,682,023 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.5% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Alaska, 62.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average. Lower than average vaccination rates in Alaska appear to be attributable in […]
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Deaths from COVID begin to rise again

Deaths from COVID-19 are on the rise again after several weeks of upward ticking case rates sparked by Omicron variants. Driving the news: The U.S. averaged roughly 365 daily deaths, up 7% from about 342 two weeks ago. That's still a fraction of where things stood several months ago when the daily average was in the thousands.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy