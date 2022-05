Barbara & Company is here to help every woman create a beautifully coordinated wardrobe. Whether you are planning a trip, dressing for your career, or preparing for a social function or event, we are the perfect place to find high fashion from local designers and abroad. You’ll love this season’s collection of summer dresses, tops, pants and skirts from top designers. From structured to drapey, natural fibers to fabulous bling, and classic to bold, Barbara & Co. has the look that you can make your own. No two pieces are alike, so you have endless style possibilities. At Barbara & Company, the best collection is yours! At the east end of Pearl Street, open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO