BOSTON -- One night after Nathan Eovaldi served up five homers in the second inning against the Houston Astros, Nick Pivetta's Wednesday night began in an ominous fashion when the right-hander served up a leadoff home run to Jose Altuve to conclude a 10-pitch battle. The select few fans who had arrived at Fenway Park on time for the early start were well within their rights to let out a concerning groan.Yet what followed from Pivetta was nothing short of spectacular, as he would allow just one Astro to reach base from that point forward en route to the ultra-rare...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO