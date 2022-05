A Palm Coast resident whose B Section home was damaged by a tree falling into the roof more than two years ago has requested $163,364 from federal funds to assist roof replacement, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, new doors and windows, and other rehabilitation work to address health and safety issues. The funds come from two sources, one controlled by the city of Palm Coast, the other by Flagler County, and both municipalities approved an increase to the maximum allowed — normally capped at $100,000 total — to help the resident.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO