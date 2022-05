BALTIMORE — The new wall in left field at Camden Yards served its purpose, denying Aaron Judge a home run on his 399-foot drive in the first inning."I learned my lesson and decided to go to right field after that," he said.The ballpark couldn't hold Judge's next two hits, a pair of solo homers that helped the New York Yankees to a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Judge and reliever Michael King were the biggest stars of this victory, New York's 20th in its last 23 games.Judge came within a few feet of a three-homer game. His...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO