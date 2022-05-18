ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkview, WV

Season ends for the Colts with second loss to Herbert Hoover in regional

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour looked to bounce back from Monday’s home loss to Herbert...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Class AAA State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page. Girls Shot Put. 5. Sierra Davis, Preston. Boys...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Two Bridgeport Indians ink to take athletic talents to the next level

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Bridgeport students signed to take their careers to the next level at two local colleges. Mason Titchenal inked with Fairmont State swimming after a solid career with Bridgeport. Titchenal was a member of the Indians’ first-place 200-yard medley relay team in 2022 and looks forward to competing alongside other stars from the area as a Fighting Falcon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
City
Elkview, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior student signs with ETSU for twirling

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School student signs with East Tennessee State University to become a collegiate majorette. Abby Paul started twirling when she was turning 12-years-old and she said that it has prepared her to continue twirling at the next level. “I made it for East Tennessee State, and I was excited for […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WTAP

WVU Coaches Caravan returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019, the West Virginia University Coaches Caravan made it’s return to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as they held their annual event at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna. The event was put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club,...
VIENNA, WV
Person
Herbert Hoover
WTRF

Huggins announces signing of Emmitt Matthews Jr.

It’s official: Emmitt Matthew Jr. is once again a Mountaineer. Head Coach Bob Huggings announced Wednesday that the fifth-year forward officially signed a grant-in-aid with West Virginia for the 2022-23 academic year. Matthews will return to Morgantown for his final year of college basketball after playing one year at Washington.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bluegoldnews.com

WVU Football Notebook: Turnover

As the 2021-22 athletic year winds down, there is a lot of turnover within the West Virginia University athletic department. Some of it involves student-athletes, but a great deal of it is in regards to staff members. • The West Virginia football team has seen two new players enroll at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#Colts#Husky#W Va#American Football
WBOY

WVU adds DT for Class of 2024

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – May 17, 2022, has been a big day for Philadelphia native, Richard James. The defensive tackle announced via Twitter that he is not only changing high schools for the final two years of his prep career, but he has also picked the college that he will be attending.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Robert Edward Criss

Robert Edward Criss, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 6, 1948, a son of the late Holly and Flora Mae Howell Criss. Robert was married on October 22, 1983, to his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Ann Woofter Criss. Also surviving are his children, Robert E. Criss Jr. of Stonewood, Flora L. Riffle and husband Robert of Gypsy, WV, and Bryan Criss and companion Amanda Riddle of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Amber Criss, Ashley Criss, Paisley Jayde Criss, Michael Riffle, and Bobby Riffle; eight great grandchildren, Riviera, Braylen, Saphira, Zander, and Athena, Nevaeh, Austin, and Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Criss and Bill Criss. Robert was a graduate of Lumberport High School Class of 1967 and retired from Precision Coil after 18 years as a maintenance boss. He enjoyed hunting, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Steelers. He also enjoyed playing softball. He was a hard worker and was always on the go, but above all, he was a loving and kind man. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund for Robert Criss. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
bluegoldnews.com

Huge News For WVU Rifle

Had the pair of WVU athletics news items that broke over the last couple of days been attached to Mountaineer football or basketball, the buzz would have reverberated across every possible pathway of the Mountain State. However, since the twin items were in the rifle program, they attracted scant notice...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
REYNOLDSVILLE, WV
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses fiduciaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville

Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville, 86, of Good Hope, passed away on May, 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. He was born at his parents, the late Glen and Mary Ellen Cox Somerville, home in Harrison County on September 17, 1935. When his father went to the service, Hank stayed with his paternal grandmother, Odna Somerville. In addition to his parents, Hank was greeted in Heaven his stepmother, Hazel Somerville. Hank married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Somerville on September 1, 1956, and was blessed to spend 60 wonderful years together before her passing on February 3. 2017. Forever cherishing their memories of Hank are his three daughters: LeaAnn Dobbins and husband, Chuck, Joy Workman and husband, Joe, Missie Grim and husband, Rick; and one son, Greg Sommerville, all of Good Hope; ten grandchildren: Zachary Dobbins and wife, Gina, Jeremy Dobbins and wife, Tricia, Megan Williams and husband, Eli, Eddie Butcher and fiance, Lana, Heather Leary and husband, Brandon, Caleb Somerville, Lexi Grimm, Justin Somerville, Cody Somerville and wife, Chasity, and Sarah Somerville; fourteen great-grandchildren: John Anthony Dobbins, Samuel Dobbins, Zach Dobbins, Malaki Williams, Isaiah Williams, Jameson Williams, Liliana Leary, Lydia Leary, Bentley Somerville, Bralyn Somerville, and Bryer Somerville, Blaykin Somerville, Oaklynn Somerville, Noah Somerville; and one sister, Sue Crown and husband, David, of Gainesville, FL. Hank graduated from Unidis High School in 1954. Following graduation Hank started working for Hope Gas in 1955 as a heavy equipment operator. He took great pride in keeping his truck spotless. Hank retired in 1993 with 38 years of service. After retirement he spent time riding horses with his children and grandchildren. Hank spent many years showing horses with his children. He rode a parade horse that won many state championships. His wife Barbara made all of his costumes. Hank also enjoyed riding with his special friends: Shana and Matt Gould, Connie and Bobby Lewis, Dave Bunch, and Missy Callahan. He loved putting up hay with all of his family and teaching them to drive the tractor. He also helped his friend Dave Gaines and the late Dave Allman put up hay. Hank was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. A private interment will take place at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV

