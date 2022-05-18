ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Two Bridgeport Indians ink to take athletic talents to the next level

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Bridgeport students signed to take their careers to the next level at two local colleges. Mason Titchenal inked with Fairmont State swimming after a solid career with Bridgeport. Titchenal was a member of the Indians’ first-place 200-yard medley relay team in 2022 and looks forward to competing alongside other stars from the area as a Fighting Falcon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Class AAA State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page. Girls Shot Put. 5. Sierra Davis, Preston. Boys...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamstown, WV
Education
City
Williamstown, WV
Williamstown, WV
Sports
WTAP

WVU Coaches Caravan returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019, the West Virginia University Coaches Caravan made it’s return to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as they held their annual event at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna. The event was put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club,...
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior wins Class AA Region I Section 1 championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior took the Class AA Region I Section 1 championship with a 7-2 win over Weir. Mayson Jack pitched nearly all seven innings, hitting the pitch count with two outs in the top of the seventh. Jack struck out five batters. Evan Dennison lifted yet...
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#W Va#Wdtv#Yellow Jackets#Highschoolsports
WDTV

Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd signs with Salem University

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd has decided to continue his athletic career at the next level, signing with Salem Tennis. Dodd has developed his love for the sports throughout his time at high school, a career that has lead him to two trips to states. The senior...
SALEM, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Former WVU football player developing breakthrough ACL reconstruction technology

In college football, often times the backup long snapper goes unnoticed. However, for this West Virginia University alumni, he is changing the game for the better. Dr. Chad Lavender played at West Virginia from 2000-2003. During his time at West Virginia, Lavender kept seeing teammates getting injured, which is where he developed the passion for what he does now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
REYNOLDSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
connect-bridgeport.com

It's Official: Emmitt Matthews Back with Mountaineers

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Emmitt Matthews Jr. to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Matthews, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Tacoma, Washington, will return to West Virginia after spending last season at Washington. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at WVU.
TACOMA, WA
WDTV

Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville

Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville, 86, of Good Hope, passed away on May, 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. He was born at his parents, the late Glen and Mary Ellen Cox Somerville, home in Harrison County on September 17, 1935. When his father went to the service, Hank stayed with his paternal grandmother, Odna Somerville. In addition to his parents, Hank was greeted in Heaven his stepmother, Hazel Somerville. Hank married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Somerville on September 1, 1956, and was blessed to spend 60 wonderful years together before her passing on February 3. 2017. Forever cherishing their memories of Hank are his three daughters: LeaAnn Dobbins and husband, Chuck, Joy Workman and husband, Joe, Missie Grim and husband, Rick; and one son, Greg Sommerville, all of Good Hope; ten grandchildren: Zachary Dobbins and wife, Gina, Jeremy Dobbins and wife, Tricia, Megan Williams and husband, Eli, Eddie Butcher and fiance, Lana, Heather Leary and husband, Brandon, Caleb Somerville, Lexi Grimm, Justin Somerville, Cody Somerville and wife, Chasity, and Sarah Somerville; fourteen great-grandchildren: John Anthony Dobbins, Samuel Dobbins, Zach Dobbins, Malaki Williams, Isaiah Williams, Jameson Williams, Liliana Leary, Lydia Leary, Bentley Somerville, Bralyn Somerville, and Bryer Somerville, Blaykin Somerville, Oaklynn Somerville, Noah Somerville; and one sister, Sue Crown and husband, David, of Gainesville, FL. Hank graduated from Unidis High School in 1954. Following graduation Hank started working for Hope Gas in 1955 as a heavy equipment operator. He took great pride in keeping his truck spotless. Hank retired in 1993 with 38 years of service. After retirement he spent time riding horses with his children and grandchildren. Hank spent many years showing horses with his children. He rode a parade horse that won many state championships. His wife Barbara made all of his costumes. Hank also enjoyed riding with his special friends: Shana and Matt Gould, Connie and Bobby Lewis, Dave Bunch, and Missy Callahan. He loved putting up hay with all of his family and teaching them to drive the tractor. He also helped his friend Dave Gaines and the late Dave Allman put up hay. Hank was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. A private interment will take place at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses fiduciaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Carrie Underwood tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour. Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Catherine Mary “Katie” Caroli

Catherine Mary “Katie” Caroli, 92, formerly of Summit Park, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Daniel Anthony and Rose Romano Caroli. She is survived by two brothers, John Caroli and his wife Connie of Bridgeport, and Joe Caroli of Clarksburg; two sisters, Victoria Ayoob of Clarksburg and Nancy Audia and her husband Bill of Clarksburg; and several nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James Caroli; one sister, Mary Bombardier; two brothers-in-law, Larry Bombardier and Joe Ayoob; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Caroli. Miss Caroli was a retired factory worker with 38 years of service, having formerly worked at Continental Can, Hazel Atlas and Brockway Glass factories. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was active in the Social Committee, the Choir and the Funeral Choir and also assisted in cleaning the church. Katie was a one of a kind sister and loved family gatherings. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, traveling and baking cookies for her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy