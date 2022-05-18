ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Petersburg overpowers Doddridge County to advance to state tournament

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County was able to get more runs on the board than...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Class AA State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page. Girls Shot Put. 4. Gracie Lamb, Fairmont Senior.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior student signs with ETSU for twirling

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School student signs with East Tennessee State University to become a collegiate majorette. Abby Paul started twirling when she was turning 12-years-old and she said that it has prepared her to continue twirling at the next level. “I made it for East Tennessee State, and I was excited for […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior wins Class AA Region I Section 1 championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior took the Class AA Region I Section 1 championship with a 7-2 win over Weir. Mayson Jack pitched nearly all seven innings, hitting the pitch count with two outs in the top of the seventh. Jack struck out five batters. Evan Dennison lifted yet...
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doddridge County, WV
Sports
County
Doddridge County, WV
City
Petersburg, WV
City
West Union, WV
Petersburg, WV
Sports
WDTV

Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A Region I Section 2 championship, but the Yellow Jackets walked it off for the win and ticket to regionals. Tied up entering the bottom of the seventh, Tracey Thomas batted in the tying and go-ahead...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpower
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Former WVU football player developing breakthrough ACL reconstruction technology

In college football, often times the backup long snapper goes unnoticed. However, for this West Virginia University alumni, he is changing the game for the better. Dr. Chad Lavender played at West Virginia from 2000-2003. During his time at West Virginia, Lavender kept seeing teammates getting injured, which is where he developed the passion for what he does now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Beagle owners from far and wide come to W.Va. for competition

PLINY, W.Va. — Beagles sat silently as their owners talked in low tones among one another, drank coffee, and watched the sun rise on Putnam County. Soon the official walked out to do a roll call, introduce judges, and announce where each of the two separate classes would go for the Southern West Virginia Beagle Club’s semi-annual field trial.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
REYNOLDSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy