Petersburg overpowers Doddridge County to advance to state tournament

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

