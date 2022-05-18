ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Queen of the South – Alana Parsons

By Contributed Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re going to be praised and you’re going to be criticized. Ignore both. Neither one matters. You may go 0-for-3 the night. before, but what people will remember is the long ball you sent. over the scoreboard, across the parking lot, and into the baseball. field, that...

elizabethton.com

Lady Warriors basketball conducts camp for kids

Kids got a chance to have some fun with basketball skills this week during the Happy Valley Lady Warrior basketball camp. Lady Warrior head coach Dana Hill and assistant Rik Anderson along with the Lady Warrior basketball team and station captains provided a lot of time showing the young campers the right way and wrong ways to play basketball.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Pinkston puts ink to paper to become member of King University cheer squad

Monday was a special day at Happy Valley High School as Anslie Pinkston signed her National Letter of Intent to cheer for the the King University Tornado cheer team. Pinkston has been a Happy Valley cheerleader cheering on both football and basketball teams. She was joined at the signing by her mother, Courtnie Dalton, along with friends, family, and fellow cheerleaders and coaches from Happy Valley.
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Acosta named 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Scholarship winner

The recipient of the 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Diversity in Leadership Scholarship is Franklin Acosta, senior at Elizabethton High School. Acosta is the son of Victoria Marshall and nephew of Bobbie Bullard. He has demonstrated both musical and academic excellence during his time at EHS and is currently the principal clarinetist of the Symphony of the Mountains Youth Orchestra and the winner of the 2022 Symphony of the Mountains Concerto, all while maintaining an impressive academic GPA.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Local seniors prepare to make next step

The upcoming weekend will be filled with cheers, tears, and flying caps as local high school seniors will complete the last step in the K-12 education as they will be announced as graduates of their respective high schools. Local high schools have announced their graduation dates, times, and locations and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy, 59, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, following a brave confrontation with small cell carcinoma. Pam’s last moments were spent in her Elizabethton, Tennessee home with her daughters and granddaughter by her side. Her legacy is that of a confident, audacious, and convicted woman. Whether Pam was your grandmother, sister, mother, daughter, or friend, she was a rare kind of person. With no hesitation or expectations in return, she kept her word — gave her all — and went the extra mile for those she cherished. Never knowing a stranger, Pam always made you feel welcome. And would do anything for a laugh! She was generous — even with our failings — creating safe spaces for us to both be kind to ourselves and see our mistakes with full and honest acceptance. Using all the little details that come with a gracious heart, Pam shared her authentic smile, hand in solidarity and support, and willingness to listen when you needed it the most.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree set June 11

As a part of Covered Bridge Jams again this year, the Elizabethton Parks & Recreation will host a special Bluegrass event on June 11 called “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree.”. The night will feature Bluegrass Superstars Russell Moore & III Tyme Out. The group has made many appearances on the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Unaka High School earns Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE — Unaka High School earned the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote. “Congratulations to Unaka High School for earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award by reaching 100% voter registration,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The commitment to civic engagement shown by Unaka High’s students, faculty and staff and the Carter County Election Commission is inspiring.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Reader thinks college tuition is too high

The high school class of 2022 will soon be graduating high school and starting college. I enjoy seeing the pictures of the graduates in the Elizabethton Star. I don’t enjoy attending graduation ceremonies. George Will said American colleges owe students an apology because the the cost of tuition has increased four times faster than inflation. As a result American college students have record student loan debt. Many students pay tuition for a few semesters and then leave college with debt but no degree. As a result American students owe over one trillion dollars in student loan debt. Sadly many will never be able to own a home because of their student loans!
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

King graduates serving as leaders with Ballad Health

Throughout Ballad Health’s service region, graduates of King University’s nursing program are serving in leadership positions, including as chief nursing officers (CNO) and hospital administrators. The group includes alumni who received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University. Their advancement in the health system demonstrates the excellence of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

New officers of Elizabethton Woman’s Club

The Elizabethton Woman’s Club held its spring luncheon and installation of officers recently at Dino’s. The new officers include (left to right) Pat Mosman, president; Juanita Olsen, vice president; Paula Bishop, secretary; Cindy Tipton, treasurer; and Terry Cole, chaplain.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Registration for CCOA extended

Carter County Online Academy (CCOA) is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year for students in 4th-12th grade. CCOA offers a high-quality curriculum with the convenience of accessing coursework from anywhere, at any time. CCOA also offers a unique high school experience. Students will be enrolled in only one...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Suspect charged in Blue Springs Road shooting

Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office have charged a suspect in a shooting that took place Thursday morning on Blue Springs Road near Elizabethton. Jonathan Derek Harding, 39, has been charged with attempted murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County deputies respond to shooting on Blue Springs Road

Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Blue Springs Road about 9:24 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds and took one suspect into custody. The CCSO said that the scene had been secured and cleared and...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Humane Society celebrates 40 years of service

The Carter County Humane Society, a local non-profit funded by donations, has been in operation and helping the Elizabethton community since 1982. In its 40 years of operation, the Carter County Humane Society and dedicated volunteers have helped thousands of animals by providing different services. In 2021 alone, the Humane...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Criteria, timeline set for hiring of new Director of Schools for county

Carter County schools will begin accepting applications for Director of Schools on May 18 with the goal of having someone hired by June 16. The Board of Education met in a special called meeting Monday to set the criteria and timeline for hiring a replacement for Dr. Tracy McAbee, who will be the new Director of Schools in Lewis County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

RAM’s free two-day clinic set for this weekend… Free medical, dental and vision services coming to Emory, Va.

EMORY, Va. — Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, May 21-22. RAM will be set up at Emory & Henry College, located at Ambrister Drive, Meadowview, Va., for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Emory & Henry College and Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences.
EMORY, VA
elizabethton.com

Kingsport Police searching for missing juvenile

The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy and is asking for the public’s help. Brandon Robert Schools went missing on May 16 and was last seen in the 1000 block of Yadkin St. in Kingsport. Police do not suspect foul play at this time, but...
KINGSPORT, TN

