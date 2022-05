The high school class of 2022 will soon be graduating high school and starting college. I enjoy seeing the pictures of the graduates in the Elizabethton Star. I don’t enjoy attending graduation ceremonies. George Will said American colleges owe students an apology because the the cost of tuition has increased four times faster than inflation. As a result American college students have record student loan debt. Many students pay tuition for a few semesters and then leave college with debt but no degree. As a result American students owe over one trillion dollars in student loan debt. Sadly many will never be able to own a home because of their student loans!

