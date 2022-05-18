ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Washington-Miami Runs

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Marlins fifth. Miguel Rojas homers to left field. Erik Gonzalez lines out to center field to Victor Robles. Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounds out to second base, Josh Bell to Joan Adon. Jesus Aguilar singles to left field. Garrett Cooper reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jesus Aguilar out at...

www.ourmidland.com

numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Looking To Complete Series Sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks complete a hectic portion of their respective schedules Wednesday with another afternoon game at Dodger Stadium to wrap up a four-game series. L.A. enters on a four-game winning streak and in position to sweep Arizona. Doing so would mark a second consecutive season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Cardinals nip Mets to split doubleheader

EditorsNote: changes to “six-hitter” in second graf; rewords sixth graf. Tyler O’Neill salvaged a rough doubleheader by beating out the go-ahead infield single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday night for the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the New York Mets 4-3 to earn a split of the twin bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Steve Cishek
Person
Joshua Bell
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Nelson Cruz
FOX Sports

Giants try to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

LINE: Giants -112, Padres -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres. San Francisco has gone 11-7 at home and 22-15 overall. The Giants have gone 12-5 in games...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Bats Remain Impotent in 6-2 Loss to Royals

Win one, lose one has been the story lately for the Chicago White Sox, who can’t seem to stay above .500. The loss column grew Wednesday night as the Sox dropped the fourth of a five-game set in Kansas City by a score of 6-2. Lucas Giolito labored in his return from the COVID Related injured list and the White Sox offense remained relatively dormant. Sox hitters have one walk in their last two games.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Christopher Morel homers in first at-bat Tuesday night

The Cubs promoted 3B Christopher Morel from Double-A Tennessee, and he responded with a home run in his first at-bat during the Cubs' 7-0 win over the Pirates on Tuesday. The 22-year-old came in as a pinch hitter and worked the count full before launching a 417-foot dinger onto Waveland Avenue. The shot had an exit velocity of 111.3 mph. In 123 plate appearances at Double-A, Morel had a .937 OPS while playing every position except first, catcher, and pitcher. With Patrick Wisdom struggling at the plate and Jason Heyward on the Covid IL, he may see some extra chances in his first trip to the bigs, but fantasy managers should take caution and assume he will be optioned once everyone is healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Trevor Story socks three homers as Red Sox rout Mariners

Trevor Story went 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs as the Boston Red Sox beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Thursday night. The Mariners led 4-0 through 1 1/2 innings, but Story’s homers in the second and third innings helped the hosts tie the score. Boston added two runs in the sixth and three in both the seventh and eighth.
BOSTON, MA
#Marlins 2#Marlins 4
FOX Sports

Pirates begin 3-game series with the Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -151, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series. Pittsburgh is 9-10 in home games and 16-21 overall. The Pirates have gone 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs. St. Louis...
PITTSBURGH, PA

