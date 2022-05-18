Washington-Miami Runs

The Cubs promoted 3B Christopher Morel from Double-A Tennessee, and he responded with a home run in his first at-bat during the Cubs' 7-0 win over the Pirates on Tuesday. The 22-year-old came in as a pinch hitter and worked the count full before launching a 417-foot dinger onto Waveland Avenue. The shot had an exit velocity of 111.3 mph. In 123 plate appearances at Double-A, Morel had a .937 OPS while playing every position except first, catcher, and pitcher. With Patrick Wisdom struggling at the plate and Jason Heyward on the Covid IL, he may see some extra chances in his first trip to the bigs, but fantasy managers should take caution and assume he will be optioned once everyone is healthy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO