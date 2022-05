Sidney, MT (KEYZ) A Sidney, Montana pastor who recently filed bankruptcy to avoid court, was arrested last week on DUI and weapons charges. Pastor Jordan Hall, of Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney was arrested on May 11th after a traffic stop. According to a copy of the initial offense report, Hall was charged at 11:00 p.m. with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated. A Sidney police officer observed Hall driving in a bike lane and pulled him over.

