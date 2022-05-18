ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes NC GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, spokesperson says

By Dolan Reynolds, Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgoU_0fhgUE5r00

(AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary.

Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race. A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards now advances to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Edwards received around 33.5% of the vote, while Cawthorn received around 32% of the vote with 94.5% of precincts reporting, according to the NC State Board of Elections .

Six other GOP candidates were in the race, which became a test of whether voters would grant Cawthorn another term despite his personal and political stumbles.

Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors, such as calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” after Russia invaded his country. Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.

Cawthorn has banked on his successful fundraising, social media presence and vocal support for the former president to help him win the 11th Congressional District nomination again.

Edwards, an owner of McDonald’s franchises, received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and the state’s top GOP legislative leaders. A super PAC allied with Tillis ran ads against Cawthorn, one of which called him a “reckless embarrassment” and ”dishonest disaster.”

The primary was open to Republican and unaffiliated voters. Both Edwards and Cawthorn had received more than 30% of the vote as of Tuesday evening, so a July runoff could be averted if that holds true.

The ultimate winner will take on Democratic and Libertarian nominees in the fall. Six candidates were in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Edwards released the following statement, claiming victor in the NC District 11 Republican primary:

“This is simply incredible.  Against all odds, we fought hard to win this election and provide clear conservative leadership for the mountains.  I am so grateful for the support I received and am forever indebted to the hardworking people of this district who made this victory possible.  Now, we will harness this energy, come together as a party, and keep this seat in Republican hands in November.  My campaign has been about staying true to mountain values and delivering real results for Western North Carolina, and that is exactly what I intend to do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

Trump-backed candidates Dr. Oz, Madison Cawthorn face major GOP primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Here's what to watch

Former President Donald Trump endorsed candidates who have high-profile Republican primary races this week. In North Carolina, incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn's campaign has been plagued by scandals and criticism from other Republicans. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor and former host of "The Dr. Oz Show," is in an intense three-way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Chuck Edwards
People

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Republican Primary#Republicans#Russia#Gop#Ap#The Associated Press#Democrat#Ukrainian#Mcdonald
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

GOP goes after North Carolina Dem before U.S. Senate primary

National Republicans began their campaign to defeat North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley Friday, before many North Carolinians have even cast a ballot in the primary election to determine the Democratic nominee. Why it matters: The attack offers a glimpse into the fierce and expensive campaign to come as...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Beasley, Budd clinch US Senate nods to advance to November election

By Bryan Anderson, WRAL state government reporter, Cullen Browder, WRAL anchor/reporter, Keely Arthur, WRAL consumer reporter. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd won the North Carolina Republican primary for U.S. Senate Tuesday, putting himself one step closer to potentially replacing U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. In November, Budd will square off against...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy