Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes to Chuck Edwards in GOP primary for North Carolina seat

By Rachel Janfaza, CNN
 2 days ago

CNN — Rep. Madison Cawthorn conceded his race in the GOP primary for North Carolina's 11th District to opponent Chuck Edwards...

Chuck Edwards
Luke Ball
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
Defeated GOP primary candidate blames Sean Hannity for her loss accusing him of ‘flat out lies’

Defeated Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette has placed blame for her third-place finish in Tuesday’s Republican primary squarely on the shoulders of Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a video posted to her Twitter account early on Wednesday morning, Ms Barnette thanked her supporters, but pivoted to attacking the Fox commentator.“I do want to say: never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race. Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days. And that was just extremely hard to overcome, apparently”.Ms Barnette’s grievance with Hannity stems from his decision to...
US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month...
Hannity: Psaki no longer circles back, refuses to answer for Biden's ties to son's business

Fox News host Sean Hannity critiqued White House press secretary Jen Psaki's "disappointing" downturn Friday on "Hannity." HANNITY: We turn now our attention back to White House press secretary, future NBC employee and star Jen Psaki, who no longer seems too interested in actually answering any questions. She doesn't even circle back anymore. How disappointing. Today she ducked a question about the disinformation board. She avoids questions about the border crisis. And it is a crisis. And of course, she refuses to answer questions about Joe Biden's ties to his son's shady business deals. We're also learning tonight that Hunter Biden and his business associate, they visited the Obama-Biden White House seven times after becoming head of … a company with ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Wow. But don't expect Jen Psaki to field any questions about that. In fact, many reporters now reportedly, I guess, are afraid to ask Psaki tough questions because she's a bully who, quote, "makes you look like a[n] a-hole."
