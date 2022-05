MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The traffic light at A Street and 22nd Avenue in Meridian was recently removed to accommodate the completion of improvements to Sela Ward Parkway. The removal of the traffic light is temporary, according to Meridian’s Public Works Department. The light at Village Fair Drive was also temporarily removed. No time frame has been given for when the lights will be put back.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO