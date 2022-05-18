ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Amber Alert canceled, children safe

By News Team
 5 days ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 9:40 p.m. An Amber Alert has been canceled for two children in Nampa. Police say the children were located safe, and the suspect is in custody.

ORIGINAL: An Amber Alert has been issued for abducted children in Nampa.

Police say 6-year-old Cayson Casselman and 8-year-old Zaiden Casselman were taken from their grade school by their non-custodial father 27-year-old James Casselman.

Nampa Police have reason to believe they are in danger.

Cayson is 4 feet tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, and Zaiden is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 70 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect, James Casselman, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say they could be traveling in a 2009 silver Ford Fusion with license plate 2CVC724.

James Casselman is wanted on two warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children or suspect, contact 208-465-2206 or 911 immediately.

