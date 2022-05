CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who has spent three decades behind bars for a murder he says he didn't commit is now getting one more shot to prove he didn't do it. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been investigating the case. Last summer, the CBS 2 Investigators obtained a confession from Michael Johnson. "The reason that man is in prison is because of me. I know I came to court and lied in court, but I'll say this until I die - James Bannister had nothing to do with that case," Johnson said. With nothing to win or lose,...

