Davie, FL

Driver OK after car crashes into Davie lake

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver made their way to safety after their car crashed into a lake. The crash...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Teen airlifted after motorcycle crash in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 13-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Miami Lakes. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 82nd Avenue and Miami Lakes Drive, at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man struck and killed by car in Lauderhill while he was taking gas to a stranded motorist

A 41-year-old man who was doing a good deed by taking gas to a stranded motorist was hit and killed by a car in Lauderhill late Wednesday night, officials said. After multiple reports about 11 p.m. Wednesday about a pedestrian hit by a car, Lauderhill police found a man with severe injuries in the road in the 2600 block of North State Road 7 near Northwest 26th Street. Erick Veilleux had been ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters put out big rig fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a the flames that engulfed a big rig in Northwest Miami-Dade. The fire broke out along Northwest 54th Street and 32nd Court, Thursday morning. The flames could be seen shooting out from the wheel of the cab. A downed power line could...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 charged after leading BSO in chase across Broward in stolen car

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men face multiple charges after, authorities said, they led deputies on a chase across Broward County in a car that was stolen in Orlando. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Hunt and Jwan Rivers tried to outrun a BSO chopper on Wednesday, starting in Central Broward.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman airlifted after falling off horse in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she fell off a horse in Southwest Ranches. According to Davie Fire Rescue, the 19-year-old victim may have suffered a head injury when she fell at an equestrian facility in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 178th Avenue, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck in Lauderhill. The incident happened in the southbound lanes of State Road 7, just after 11 p.m., Wednesday. Police said a vehicle was heading southbound along State Road 7 when the pedestrian was struck. The pedestrian was thrown into...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Man injured in road rage shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been released from the hospital after, police said, he was injured during a road rage shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade. The shooting happened near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 103rd Street, at around 10 a.m., Thursday. “I am lucky. God is good to me,”...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

79th Street Bridge in Miami malfunctions, stuck in down position

MIAMI (WSVN) - Technicians are responding to a malfunction at the 79th Street Bridge, which connects Miami to North Bay Village. The bridge became stuck in the down position just as the evening rush hour began, Thursday. Drivers will find detours to the north via the Broad Causeway or to...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Men arrested in cross-county police chase appear in court

DAVIE, Fla. – A police chase involving a stolen car that spanned two South Florida counties led to a pair of arrests Wednesday afternoon. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jwan Rivers, eventually stopped in Davie after one of the vehicle’s tires began to shred. Rivers appeared virtually before...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Detectives Look For Clues In Suspected Road Rage Shooting On I-75

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said it happened on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 5:05 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37 and when deputies arrived, they found two individuals who were shot inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Garbage truck catches fire in Miramar; no injuries

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck went up in flames in Miramar. A driver on their Tuesday morning commute recorded video of the blaze near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Miramar Parkway. The footage showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

1 person sent to hospital after nearly 40 rounds fired in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to a residential area after a reported shooting injured one person. Tuesday evening, just after 3 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered over the area of Southwest 8th Terrace and 6th Place where 39 markers stood as evidence of bullet casings.
FLORIDA CITY, FL

