Arcadia State Line Store and residence burn, fire under investigation

Arcadia State Line Store and residence fire. Courtesy Liberal Fire Protection District.

Arcadia State Line Store and residence fire. Courtesy Liberal Fire Protection District.

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – In the extreme northwest corner of Barton County the Liberal Rural Fire Dept fought a fire at the Arcadia State Line Store and residence on Monday. The location was on the Missouri side of State Line Road where East Race Street ends.

“Upon arrival crews found heavy fire extending from the home to the store next door. Crews were able to stop the fire from completely spreading into the old store next door, but it did suffer some damage on the side closest to the home. There were no injuries to report thankfully as all occupants and pets had made it out safely,”Arcadia Fire state in a release of information.

Arma Fire Department/Crawford County Fire District #2 responded with manpower to help relieve firefighters battling over two hours. Arcadia Fire expressed gratitude stating, “A huge thank you to them for that!”

“The cause of fire is still under investigation.” – Liberal Fire Protection District

Arma Fire stated online late Monday evening, “Engine 2, Rescue 1, and Chief 2 responded to the mutual aid alarm along with Arcadia, Kansas – Volunteer Fire Department for a residential structure fire just across the state line in Missouri. Mutual aid partnerships are vital to the success of our departments and we are always ready and willing to help our neighbors.”

This is a developing story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

Liberal Fire Protection District is lead by Chief Brent Hanshaw, a.k.a. Liberal Rural Fire Department (LRFD) proudly serves the citizens of Liberal, Mindenmines, Oskaloosa, Hannon, Burgess, Verdella, Missouri, and the surrounding rural area. Click here to follow them on social media and keep up with their work.

USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. CLICK TO ENLARGE AND USE STREET VIEW.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.