ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Middlesex DA exonerates Newton officers in fatal shooting

By Jerry Reilly
village14.com
 2 days ago

To be more exact, the judge conducting the inquest found no criminal liability:. The court does...

village14.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Results of trooper crash probe withheld

QUINCY, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a Massachusetts State Trooper is off the hook after crashing into a Quincy home early Labor Day morning. Trooper Kevin Keith of Quincy, was off duty when he lost control of his pickup on Manet Ave. In September, 25 Investigates reported that Keith had been driving on 3-wheels, “causing all sorts of sparks,” according to a police radio transmission. Keith lost a wheel in a previous crash with a guardrail but that fact never made it into the police report. Quincy Police claimed to have no record of the guardrail crash when 25 Investigates first asked about it.
QUINCY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Newton, MA
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Cambridge man facing drug charges after selling to undercover officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was charged with drug distribution offenses involving cocaine base (crack cocaine) and fentanyl after attempting to sell to an undercover police officer, United States Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced. Ashan Arty, 23, was arrested in February 2021 after attempting to sell...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

3 teens charged in brutal attack on woman in Dedham

DEDHAM – Three teens have been charged in a brutal attack in Dedham Square earlier this month.  A woman who works at Horse Thieves Tavern was assaulted around closing time on May 7. Dedham Police said two of the suspects are 14 and the other is 16. They do not live in Dedham and their identities have not been released. They have been charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. The woman who was attacked said she heard a knock on the window and went outside. "I woke up on the ground. I was just surrounded by people kicking me and smashing at my head," she told WBZ-TV.The attack happened right across from the Dedham Police Department. One of the suspects is also charged with assaulting a police officer.  
DEDHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Two Shot Overnight In Notorious Franklin Field Projects

At approximately 22:45 hours, a Boston Police Officers from District B-3 radioed that they heard what sounded like shots fired in the area of Franklin Field in Dorchester. Units from the district flooded the area searching for suspects fleeing. Moments after the radio transmission, Boston Police Operations received a ShotSpotter activation for at least 7 rounds in the area of the Projects and Franklin Field.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hindsight#Violent Crime
CBS Boston

Edwin Fantauzzi identified as suspect in reported Downtown Boston rape

BOSTON (CBS) – Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been identified as a suspect in a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend. The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Warrants have been issued for Fantauzzi’s arrest on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery. Edwin Fantauzzi. (Image Credit: Boston Police) Boston Police are asking for the public’s help locating Fantauzzi. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400. In 2018, Fantauzzi was arrested for kidnapping and assault with intent to rape a child. That incident happened in Roxbury and police found Fantauzzi hiding in New Jersey. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. man killed in police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.
NEW BOSTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCVB

Boston man pleads guilty to murdering former wife in Stoughton 9 years ago

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Boston man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his former wife nine years ago in her Stoughton home. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced late Monday night that earlier in the day, 56-year-old Willie Foster pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2013 stabbing death of 46-year-old Anita Clark.
STOUGHTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Another Death in an MBTA Station Under Investigation

Saturday, May 14 2022 around 21:45 hours, Boston Police from District A-1, Boston Fire and EMS with assistance from Transit Police responded to Downtown Crossing/Park Street Area for reports of a person possibly on the tracks at the MBTA Station. On arrival, they located an adult male who was deceased....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy