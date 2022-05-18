When Florida Attacks: Surviving an alligator attack

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is getting ready to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into orbit at 6:59 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO