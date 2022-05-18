ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

When Florida Attacks: Surviving an alligator attack

fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Central Florida firefighter nearly lost an arm while hunting...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

2 shot after graduation ceremony at Kent County High School

FOX 2 - UPDATE (9:30): Two people were shot in a high school parking lot after a graduation ceremony ended at East Kentwood High School Thursday night, police say. A 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, was wounded in the wrist and abdomen, and a 16-year-old boy from Texas was shot in the wrist. Both are in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
KENT COUNTY, TX
fox35orlando.com

Storms with heavy rain, lightning to kick off weekend of wet weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. HEAVY RAIN! It's a FOX 35 IMPACT DAY for FRIDAY and SATURDAY. Heavy tropical moisture is pushing into the state from the South. This will bring periods of concentrated, heavy rain into the viewing area mainly after 1-2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. If rain stays heavy over a certain area for an extended period of time, flash flooding is a possibility...this threat looks rather isolated but possible.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Illinois bans 'ghost guns,' becoming first Midwestern state to do so

CHICAGO - The sale and possession of "ghost guns" in Illinois became illegal Wednesday after Gov.J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at eliminating the unserialized firearms. Ghost guns are homemade weapons that are untraceable and don't need a background check to be acquired. They can be purchased online and can be assembled in just 15 minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Central Florida#Reptiles#Hunting
fox35orlando.com

Wild video shows driver runs red light before ramming trooper's patrol car, FHP says

Florida driver ran red light before ramming trooper's patrol car, FHP says. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup blew through a red light at an intersection on U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora, Florida before driving onto the shoulder of the road and eventually ramming the patrol car of a trooper who was in pursuit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX to launch next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida on Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is getting ready to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into orbit at 6:59 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

COVID treatment will soon cost you

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing. "People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare. At the start...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy