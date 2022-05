COOL MORNING: We have a cool May morning over North Alabama here are some temperatures just before sunrise. Look for a high in the mid 80s today with a mostly sunny sky the average high for Birmingham on May 17 is 82. Generally dry weather continues through the rest of the week, with rising heat levels as the ridge across the Deep South strengthens. Look for a high in the low 90s tomorrow, followed by mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Easily the hottest weather so far this year.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO