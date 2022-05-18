ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

OB Grand Slam

By Mullet Wrapper
mulletwrapper.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick Kaufman and Mathilde Nelson pictured below bid and made a 7...

mulletwrapper.net

Comments / 0

Related
mulletwrapper.net

Rodney Atkins to play Oct. 7 on pontoon in O.B.

Rodney Atkins to play Oct. 7 on pontoon in O.B. Country music star Rodney Atkins will play an on-the-water concert on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. near Zeke’s Marina in Orange Beach, according to a press release from event sponsor Lowe Boats. Attendees are encouraged to join the festivities by boat as Atkins performs a 30-minute acoustic concert onboard an all-new Lowe SS pontoon. The platinum-selling singer, known for No. 1 hits “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)” and “Take a Back Road,” put six tracks in Country Aircheck’s “Top 100 Songs of Our Decade (2006-2016),” including four singles from the Going Through Hell album.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Orange Beach Billfish Classic May 20-21 at The Wharf

Orange Beach Billfish Classic May 20-21 at The Wharf. Weigh-ns for the Orange Beach Billfish Classic, the first major qualifying tournament of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Series, will be held Friday, May 20 from 7-8 a.m. and 7 -10 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 6 -10 p.m. on Main Street at The Wharf in Orange Beach.The tourney splits tournament entry fees awarding the top three teams weighing blue marlin weighed and the three top catch and release teams in the event.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Big Beach Brewery wins gold at World Beer Cup

Brewers Rod Murray and Ryan Bingham (pictured), along with Big Beach Brewing staff offically put themselves on the craft beer map at the recent World Beer Cup in Minneapolis, taking home their first ever Gold Award in the German-Style Schwarzbier category. The competition included 11,000 beer entries, 2,600 breweries from...
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Orange Beach, AL
Sports
mulletwrapper.net

NAIA Track Championship back in Gulf Shores May 25-27

NAIA Track Championship back in Gulf Shores May 25-27 For the eighth year, Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events will host the NAIA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships alongside with city of Gulf Shores at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 25-27. Approximately 1,300 student-athletes from colleges across the country will contend for the championship titles in a variety of track and field disciplines.
GULF SHORES, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Anna Goeke wins Garvin Award

The Original Oyster House awarded a Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarship to Foley High’s Anna Goeke, who will study studio art at the University of South Alabama. In 2006, the scholarship was founded in loving memory of Chelsea Garvin, who was an exceptional employee, a volunteer Fish River Fire Department Rescue Diver and a talented artist. Tragically at age 19, Chelsea lost her life in a boating accident while volunteering.
EDUCATION
mulletwrapper.net

Hangout Fest takes over Gulf Shores Public Beach for most of May

Hangout Fest takes over Gulf Shores Public Beach for most of May. What was once marketed as a family fest has contract with city through 2025. Back in 2010, The Hangout Fest was promoted and pitched to Gulf Shores City Council as a family event. A very cool children’s village filled the entire Hangout Restaurant courtyard and included an area stocked with musical instruments for kids to explore.
GULF SHORES, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Southern Cal claims NCAA beach volleyball title at Gulf Place

Southern Cal claims NCAA beach volleyball title at Gulf Place. For the second year in a row and fourth time in the event’s six year history as an NCAA sanctioned event, Southern California is the national champion in beach volleyball, beating a proud Florida State team 3-1 in the title match at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The Trojans won 36 consecutive matches to end the regular season and dropped only one set in Gulf Shores on their way to the title.
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Diamonds#Senior Center#Club
mulletwrapper.net

Island’s Own Miss Alabama Speaks At OBHS

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford, a graduate of Gulf Shores High School and the first runner-up Miss America, recently shared her “Unplug, The Digital Diet Plan” passion with Orange Beach students grades 7-12. The plan’s goal is to to use the actual medium itself to help educate teens and others as to the harmful consequences of overuse of cell phones and find technological balance in their lives by offering practical steps to find a balance of use so that people can gain and maintain overall health and well being.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Travel & Leisure lists Gulf Place among 25 best beaches in USA

Travel & Leisure lists Gulf Place among 25 best beaches in USA. Travel & Leisure magazine included Gulf Shores Public Beach on its 25 Best Beaches in its April issue. According to the magazine, “Pretty palm trees, clear water, and pristine white sand make this beach a standout. It’s located close to the boardwalk, restaurants, and shops with easy access to parking. The well-kept beach is also a great place for activities like volleyball and boogie boarding in the relatively calm surf. And the $3 fee to enter the pier is worth the experience to watch the friendly fishermen, the hungry pelicans, and the occasional dolphins passing by.’’
GULF SHORES, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Bald Eagle Released In Orange Beach

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center, for the first time ever, has released a Bald Eagle back into the wild. An immature bald eagle a few months ago, after it was observed for several days struggling to fly. Upon intake, he/she was very thin and unable to fly, but no broken bones were shown on x-rays. Staff suspected nerve damage, and treated it with fluids, anti-inflammatories, anti-fungals, and cage rest. Its first attempts at flying we’re very poor, but it continued to gain strength and improve daily. After several months of flight conditioning, the bird was cleared for release on May 14. The OBWC staff put so much effort into rehabilitating this bird, and Gulf Shores Fire Rescue helped with the initial capture.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

First OBHS grads are “truly a very strong, unique class”

First OBHS grads are “truly a very strong, unique class”. When the Orange Beach High School class of 2022 that stepped forward to pick up diplomas on May 17 will be truly uniquely remembered in a number of ways. “I call them the class of grit and endurance,” School...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
mulletwrapper.net

South Baldwin Safe Boating Classes June 4 & June 25

South Baldwin Safe Boating Classes June 4 & June 25. The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct safe boating classes on June 4 in Foley and June 25 at the Wharf. This class meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license. Course includes boating terminology, trailer and ramp safety, navigation rules, aids to navigation, safety equipment, preparing for emergencies, boating laws and regulations, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are encouraged to attend. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or leave a message at 251-284-1461. Visit cgaux.org for course and class information.
FOLEY, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Fairhope Legion hosts concert series to fund rebuild

Fairhope Legion hosts concert series to fund rebuild. Wet Willie, Telluride, Grayson, Red Clay Strays set to play. American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope is hosting a summer concerts series on its beach below the Fairhope bluffs to raise money for the restoration of its historic main building, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally. The series begins on May 22 with Grayson Capps and continues Memorial Weekend with the Motown Blowout featuring The Tip Tops on May 29 and Grateful Dead tribute band East LA Fadeaway on May 30. All concerts start at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate or at eventbrite.com.
FAIRHOPE, AL
mulletwrapper.net

World Ocean Day events slated June 8 in Perdido

A day of environmentally focused games, activities, and art projects will be part of held in conjunction with World Ocean Day on June 8, at the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event at 15500 Perdido Key Dr. is free. More info: VisitPerdido.com.
PERDIDO, AL
mulletwrapper.net

Carry The Load rally/walk to honor vets May 24 at Flora-Bama

Carry The Load rally/walk to honor vets May 24 at Flora-Bama. Carry The Load, a nonprofit created with a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, will honor the sacrifices of our heroes (veterans, police, first responders and their families) during its Memorial May campaign that consists of five national relays traveling throughout May on foot in 3-5 miles segments to honoring those in the respective communities who are no longer here. Its 32-day, 48 state, 20,000-mile National Relay culminates at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend and includes 100 rallies nationwide.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mulletwrapper.net

It is officially sea turtle nesting season, please help protect our wildlife

It is officially sea turtle nesting season, please help protect our wildlife. Sea turtle nesting season kicked off May 1 in Perdido Key and Pleasure Island, with volunteers from the Escambia County Sea Turtle Conservation Program and the Alabama Coastal Foundation Share The Beach program patrolling the local beaches each morning looking for signs of nesting or hatching activity.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
mulletwrapper.net

Music & A Movie nights continue May 20 & 27 in Foley

Music & A Movie nights continue May 20 & 27 in Foley. Music and a Movie and Heritage Park Marketplace return to Heritage Park for five consecutive Fridays beginning May 20. Admission is free. The popular Foley event kicks off at 4 p.m. with Heritage Park Marketplace, which will showcase a variety of arts and crafts as well as plants, vegetables, fruits, and gift items. The marketplace will operate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk. Those who come for the music and a movie are asked to bring a chair or a blanket for seating. Call 251-943-1300 or visit visitfoley.org for more info. Other dates for the event are May 27, June 3 and June 10.
FOLEY, AL
mulletwrapper.net

The Lighthouse Takes Back The Night

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Lighthouse staff (pictured) and volunteers presented an event in Loxley on Thursday April 28th entitled “Take Back The Night.” Members of The Lighthouse staff were joined by students from local high schools, Law Enforcement Officers, clergy and other community members, to demonstrate support for victims and survivors of sexual assault. Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz spoke on her passion for defending victims of sexual assault, and courageous words were delivered by a survivor who is on the journey to healing. The mission of The Lighthouse is the elimination of family violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, services, and collaboration with the community. A non-profit agency founded in 1994, The Lighthouse provides sexual assault services to Baldwin and Escambia (AL) counties. The Lighthouse also provides domestic violence services to Baldwin, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in Alabama. More info: thelighthouseabeacon.org.
LOXLEY, AL
mulletwrapper.net

$12.4 million RESTORE grant to fund Eco Center Phase 2

$12.4 million RESTORE grant to fund Eco Center Phase 2. Gulf Shores will soon get a RESTORE Act payday to the tune of about $12.4 million for phase two construction of the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability. At the May 16 work session, the council discussed authorizing the...
GULF SHORES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy