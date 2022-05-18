Rep. Mustello Wins Primary Challenge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Both Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Michigan Legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes Thursday but remained at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief.
Whitmer called for a one-time $500 election-year rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners. GOP lawmakers in turn quickly passed sweeping $2.6 billion legislation that would permanently reduce the state income tax in 2023, increase the personal exemption, raise it for seniors, create a child tax credit, fully reinstate the credit for...
