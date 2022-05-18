ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

Rep. Mustello Wins Primary Challenge

By Tyler Friel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Marci Mustello has won her contested primary in the newly redrawn 11th District. The three-term...

Kalamazoo Gazette

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson disqualified from August primary ballot

Michigan Representative Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, has been disqualified from the August primary election for not submitting all required campaign finance paperwork. A letter from Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett to Johnson dated Friday, May 20, stated that after a bureau review, Johnson had not submitted the filings and fees required under the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.
DETROIT, MI
Oz And McCormick Race Likely Heading To Recount

It appears likely that the Republican race for U.S. Senate will head to an automatic recount. Dr. Mehmet Oz currently leads Dave McCormick by around 1,000 votes. That tight margin would automatically trigger a recount per Pennsylvania law. The law says that any race that is within a half-percentage point,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MetroTimes

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander tossed off ballot for falsifying documents

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D-Detroit), whose district includes Dearborn Heights, was tossed off the August ballot as she sought re-election for her seat. Alexander was one of 15 candidates who were disqualified for providing false information to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office. Of the 15 candidates disqualified,...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Legislature Again OKs Tax Cuts; Whitmer Floats $500 Rebate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Both Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Michigan Legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes Thursday but remained at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief. Whitmer called for a one-time $500 election-year rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners. GOP lawmakers in turn quickly passed sweeping $2.6 billion legislation that would permanently reduce the state income tax in 2023, increase the personal exemption, raise it for seniors, create a child tax credit, fully reinstate the credit for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Secretary of State pushes for election policy changes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before the upcoming primary and general elections, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is pushing to change election policies. Absentee voting has been on the rise, especially since the pandemic began. Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said the high number of absentee ballots makes it nearly impossible to announce winners on election night.
MARQUETTE, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Legislature passes $2.5 billion tax cut

The Michigan Legislature is proposing more than $2.5 billion in tax cuts. The plan would lower income taxes from 4.25% to 4%, provide a $500 child tax credit, and raise the earned income tax credit from 6% to 20% of the federal credit. Representative Matt Hall (R-Comstock Twp.) sponsored HB...
MICHIGAN STATE
clarkstonnews.com

Harris wins 43rd District special election

In the special election May 3 to fill the late Andrea Schroeder’s seat in the Michigan House of Representatives, Mike Harris defeated Kent Douglas, garnering 7,583 votes to Douglas’ 5,799 votes. The seat had been vacant since October 1, 2021, when Schroeder passed away at the age of...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Sen. Betty Jean Alexander disqualified from ballot

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander, a Democrat from Detroit, may see her unexpected political career capped at one term. The former "ghost" candidate who upset an incumbent in 2018 with virtually no effort has been disqualified from the ballot due to campaign finance filings that were out of compliance. Alexander was seeking re-election in the new 6th Senate District.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckersasc.com

CRNAs given full practice authority in Michigan

Michigan became the 20th state to opt out of the physician supervision requirement for certified registered nurse anesthetists, according to a May 10 news release from the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology. Anesthesia services are provided predominantly by CRNAs in the state's critical access hospitals, and CRNAs comprise 68 percent...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan school districts reinstate mask mandates again

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just as the 2021-22 school year is winding down, mask mandates are coming back in Mid-Michigan. COVID cases have been going up, but not enough to recommend “everyone” to mask up. May 18, 2022: Michigan reports 29,267 new coronavirus cases, 78 deaths over...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Michigan DNR raising starting wages, in need of seasonal workers

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is in need of more employees to maintain state parks and harbors across the state as we head into a busy summer travel season. The DNR says they need to fill 400 critical vacancies with flexible hours this summer and are...
MICHIGAN STATE

