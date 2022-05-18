ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

Primary Election: 4th District candidate on run for office, plan

By Briaunna Malone
 2 days ago

The 4th Legislative race continues, and a candidate shared what they plan to do if elected to office.

Joe Cancilla is a volunteer firefighter and EMS at Crescent Hose Company in North East, Pennsylvania.

Cancilla’s family history with volunteer work has helped him make the decision to run for office and help the community.

2022 Primary Election results

The candidate shared what aspects he plans on focusing on if elected.

“Three main things is kind of what I’m going after. Being a volunteer firefighter since last year, knowing that first responders, 911 operators, EMS, fire is very understaffed, underfunded paid volunteers. So really helping with the volunteer industry, and small business. I was a previous business owner, got shut down because of COVID. I’m really trying to protect small businesses going forward with kind of big government. Then just protection rights and school choice in the public schools, as a board member, that’s kind of a third priority of mine,” said Joe Cancilla, candidate, 4th Legislative District.

Cancilla says he feels confident although election results are not finalized yet.

