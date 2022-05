Things are heating up in LSU’s search for a quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, and it seems that Zachary, Louisiana, recruit Eli Holstein may be the top target. Holstein was on campus for an unofficial visit this past Saturday, and he returned to Baton Rouge for yet another visit on Monday, according to On3’s Sam Spiegelman. It will be his first team meeting in person with coach Brian Kelly, as the Tigers coach was in South Bend this weekend to attend his daughter’s graduation at Notre Dame.

