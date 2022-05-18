8 candidates move to November ballot for Richmond County Board of Commissioners; Bryant defeated

Abbie Covington celebrates her primary victory with a dinner at Hudson Brothers Deli Tuesday night.

ROCKINGHAM — Four candidates from each of the two major political parties will advance to the November ballot in the race for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

Former Hamlet mayor and current city council member Abbie Covington was the only candidate in either primary to secure at least 20% of the vote.

Covington will be joined by incumbent Commissioner Tavares Bostic (19.6%), and challengers Michael Legrand (17.1%) and Linda S. Ross (14.6%) on the Democratic side.

Ross secured 100 more votes than incumbent Don Bryant, who had 13.6%.

As for the other Democratic candidates, Kevin Clark received 8.3% and Tyrannia Ellerbe garnered 5.9%

Former Richmond County Airport Manager Jason Gainey led the Republican candidates with 17.6% of the vote, followed by fellow challenger Robin Roberts (17.5%) and incumbent Commissioners Rick Watkins (17.2%) and Justin Dawkins (16.1%).

Watkins switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican prior to the filing period originally opening in December.

As for the candidates who didn’t make it past the primary, Danny Pearson received 13% of the vote, followed by Karen Everett with 11.9% and Thomas Davenport with 7.6%.

According to records with the Richmond County Board of Elections, 2,906 Democratic ballots were cast during early voting as compared to 1,760 Republican ballots.

At one time, there were three unaffiliated candidates petitioning to be on the November ballot. Former Hamlet councilman Johnathan Buie dropped out of the race early, Joe Ward bowed out prior to the primary and Elections Director Connie Kelly said she never heard back from Bryan Stanback.

Petitioners had to solicit 1,094 valid signatures from Richmond County voters by Tuesday to be on the ballot in November.

All election results are unofficial until canvassing on May 27.