ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

32 dogs rescued from terrible conditions at Largo home

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eR00Y_0fhgPDJl00

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Details are emerging about a disturbing animal cruelty case in Pinellas County.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Terrell Coley over the weekend. Investigators said two children were living in terrible conditions, along with 32 pit bull terriers in handmade wood kennels.

Pinellas County deputies and animal services removed them from Coley’s home Saturday. Four of the dogs had minor injuries, according to Animal Services.

Court documents said Coley was conducting unlicensed breeding and had the makes of a dog fighting operation.

Deputies said two children under 14 were in Coley’s care and inside the home with no food or supplies. The children are OK and are with a family member, according to PCSO

“Years ago it should have been taken care of,” Linden Brown said.

Linden Brown knows Coley well. He said they were neighbors for several years and he had concerns about the dogs then.

“We filed affidavits with the animal control, code enforcement. I even contacted the district supervisor who referred me back to code enforcement,” Brown said. “There just was a lot of what-ifs going on that we just can’t explain.”

Animal services responded to Coley’s address nine times prior to this event for barking and welfare concerns.

“It’s always concerning to us,” Pinellas County Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell said. “We have been aware of this dog owner and suspected activities, but again it takes sometimes nothing but good timing as much as anything else to get the break you need.”

Brown said he has fought for years to get the dogs in a safe environment.

“That just reaffirms all the information and the pictures and the documentations that we presented to animal control that they refused to respond to and deal with the problem before it went to another neighborhood,” Brown said. “[Hopefully this will] discourage anybody else who’s trying to use a loophole of living in unincorporated Largo to do things that they shouldn’t be doing illegally.”

Deputies also discovered cocaine, multiple firearms, and ammunition inside the home. A large amount of white powder was found and test results are pending.

Coley was arrested and charged two counts felony child neglect, four counts aggravated cruelty to animals, 29 counts animal cruelty, two counts felon in possession of a firearm, one count possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one count possession of cocaine. Additional charges are pending.

Coley was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Kentucky Cherokee
2d ago

It makes me absolutely sick,these are our friends and family!more loyal and loving and forgiving than the 2 legged family, they need love,care,fed,water,exercise ( which we can enjoy!) Many of my best friends were my Black lab,my border collie,and my cat.Love you Tammy,Sammy and Otis!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Animals rescued from Bradenton home going up for adoption Saturday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Looking for a new friend to add to your family? The 6th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza will be held on Saturday, May 21 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. 14 dogs seized in Bradenton following a domestic incident will be available for adoption at this event.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Fighting#Cruelty To Animals#Firearms#Animal Services#Pcso
Click10.com

Sheriff: Caretaker kills terminally ill women, then himself

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Officials say a 64-year-old Florida man whose wife and stepdaughter were terminally ill fatally shot the women and then called 911 before killing himself. The Hillsborough County sheriff said Thomas Schultz told a dispatcher Wednesday morning that the family was “in an impossible situation with no way out.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RV catches fire in Riverview, authorities say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Firefighters in Hillsborough County responded to an RV fire Wednesday afternoon. At 1:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a large vehicle that was on fire in the 7200 block of US-301 in Riverview. Firefighters reported that the recreational vehicle...
RIVERVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
classiccountry1045.com

Almost A Dozen Animals Removed From Punta Gorda Rescue Facility

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Animal Control removed animals from All Creatures Safe Haven, a rescue facility in Punta Gorda. A variety of animals were removed including dogs, cats, a horse, and pigs who were in terrible condition. The owner said she was operating a hospice situation for animals.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff issues phone scam alert

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a phone scam alert for residents. Detectives are investigating recent reports of scams involving people pretending to be members of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, while telling people they must pay fines or face jail time. The calls have reportedly appeared on Caller IDs as (941) 747-3011 – the actual MCSO non-emergency line.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies on scene of shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene of a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Spring Hill, according to a media alert. Shots rang out off Hanover Court and Logan Street, deputies explain. People are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates.
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

WFLA

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy