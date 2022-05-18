ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Survey shows crime and economy are top concerns for Houstonians

By Patrina Adger
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

The 41st Kinder Houston area survey, an assessment of Harris County residents' top-of-mind concerns, was released on Tuesday.

The Kinder Institute released the results during its first in-person luncheon since 2019.

The economy and crime are at the top of residents' concerns in this year's Kinder Houston Area Survey.

This is the last year Stephen Klineberg will be directly involved in the survey he launched four decades ago.

Economic problems were said to be the most significant problem people face in the Houston area, according to the 28% of over 1,900 people who answered the survey.

This was followed by crime at 25%, up from 14%.

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, public health is not as concerning as last year.

"About 50% fewer than ever before in this optimistic city leaders say they are only interested in doing better three or four years down the road," Klineberg said. "It's a new kind of anxiety and insecurity. There's an understanding of the critical importance of education and preparing people for jobs in the 21st century. A new opportunity for Houstonians and Houston leadership to make the investments that we know we need to make to ensure Houston's success in that new knowledge-based global economy of the 21st century."

According to the survey, 36% of people's financial situation has gotten better since last year, but only 50% expected to be better off three or four years down the road.

Although, 29% say they would have a hard time coming up with $400 if an emergency occurred.

There was a significant disparity in the results based on race and ethnicity, with 23% saying they could not make at least one rent or mortgage payment during the past year, with a deep disparity based on race.

Houstonians are still feeling the impact of COVID as they continue dealing with stress, anxiety, loneliness, and isolation.

Nearly half of the survey takers said they were not getting enough sleep and exercise as they did before the pandemic.

Regarding national issues, specifically Roe v. Wade, 64% of Houstonians said they support a woman's right to choose an abortion "if she wants one for any reason."

If the woman's health is seriously in danger, 92% support the right to choose an abortion.

The survey also explored racial inequalities when it comes to public schools.

This year's survey recorded a rise in support for providing more money to public schools.

The number has jumped from 59% in 2018 and 67% in this year's survey.

Click2Houston.com

Houston mom of 2 evicted while waiting for rental relief money

Tammie Galloway, a mother of two, lost her job last year during the height of the pandemic and hasn’t been able to find steady work since. Two days ago, Galloway and her two children, ages 16 & 18, were evicted from The Domain at Kirby apartments where they’ve lived since 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Lina Hidalgo says she expects to be targeted next in what she calls a political investigation by Kim Ogg

Updated with a response from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg on Thursday, May 19 at 11:25 a.m. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday accused District Attorney Kim Ogg of pursuing a political vendetta to try to push her out of office. Three of Hidalgo’s staffers have been accused of communicating with a vendor, Elevate Strategies, to tailor an $11 million contract's scope of work in order to cater to the company's strengths.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston passes ordinances to combat opioid epidemic with grant funding

During a May 18 meeting, the Houston City Council passed two ordinances related to substance misuse amid the city’s ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, opioid overdose deaths are on the rise both locally and around a country, a trend some experts have attributed in part to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting increase in stress it caused for many people.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

“Moms Demand Action” advocates for change in Texas gun laws

HOUSTON (KIAH ) – Within the last week, our nation experienced many tragedies due to gun violence. Mass shootings occurred in Buffalo, Santa Ana, Milwaukee, and Houston. On Sunday, two people were killed and two others injured at a flea market shooting in Harris County, Texas. A group called...
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Houston

Houston hospital scores No. 1 ranking in Texas in new report

It’s a three-peat for Houston Methodist Hospital. For the third year in a row, Healthgrades has named Houston Methodist the best hospital in Texas and one of the 50 best hospitals in the country. It’s the only Texas hospital in the top 50. Houston Methodist, a 907-bed facility at the Texas Medical Center, earned the same recognition in 2020 and 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston woman charged with preparing false income tax returns

HOUSTON, TX -- A tax preparer has been arrested on charges she was responsible for more than a dozen fraudulent tax returns, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Cheryl Kissentaner into custody today. She is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
