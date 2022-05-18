ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

2 construction workers seriously injured by electric shocks on Burlington job site

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"Mike is very lucky to be alive."

Two construction workers suffered severe burns after a dump truck bucket made contact with an electrical wire at a job site in Burlington.

The two victims, 20-year-old Mike Mullane and an unnamed 35-year-old man, were working on a paving crew in the area of 8 Carey Avenue, according to a statement from Burlington Police and Fire. Both men were conscious when emergency services arrived.

The 35-year-old suffered shocks to the hand while attempting to help his coworker. He was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center by ambulance.

Mullane suffered much more serious injuries with burns to his head and body. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It blew him out of his machine,” said Gerry Betitpas, a fellow worker who witnessed the incident, in an interview with WHDH.

“Mike is very lucky to be alive. He suffered extensive burns and will have surgery tomorrow. We’d like to thank the homeowner and everyone who helped him today,” Mullane’s mother said to WHDH.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

70-Year-Old Critically Hurt by Vehicle in Gloucester

A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said. The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police didn't immediately share more information...
GLOUCESTER, MA
whdh.com

‘It blew him out of his machine’: Construction worker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being shocked by power line in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two construction workers were seriously injured, with one suffering severe burns on his head and body, after their machinery touched live electrical wires while working in Burlington Tuesday, officials said. Burlington Police and Fire responding to reports of electrical shock on Carey Avenue at 8 a.m....
BURLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, MA
Burlington, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Boston EMS Vehicle Damaged in Crash, 2 Workers Hurt

Two Boston Emergency Services workers were hurt in a crash in Roxbury on Tuesday, officials say. Both workers are expected to survive the crash on Blue Hill Avenue, which damaged the vehicle's front end. The SUV was headed to community training when the crash took place, an EMS official said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Brockton identified as Chafang Wu

"Coming up this hill, you can’t see in the morning." A woman struck and killed by a car in Brockton Wednesday morning was identified as 50-year-old Chafang Wu. The crash took place in the area of Ash and West Chestnut streets according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. A witness said a Toyota Prius struck a telephone pole and a pedestrian around 6:35 a.m. according to reporting by WCVB.
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Shocks#Construction Workers#Police#Accident#Whdh
whdh.com

Police nab man wanted for rape near BU medical school

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who was wanted in connection to an alleged rape near the Boston University medical school was taken into custody Wednesday. Authorities asked the public for their help locating 33-year-old Edwin Fantauzzi who is believed to be the suspect in a rape reported early Saturday morning on Harrison Avenue. He was taken into custody in Roxbury just a day later after a bystander recognized him.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge man facing drug charges after selling to undercover officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was charged with drug distribution offenses involving cocaine base (crack cocaine) and fentanyl after attempting to sell to an undercover police officer, United States Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced. Ashan Arty, 23, was arrested in February 2021 after attempting to sell...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Officials complete investigation into fatal Newton shooting

A judge concluded that the officers who killed Michael Conlon were not criminally responsible. Officials have completed their investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Newton man in January 2021. Following an inquest, Judge Jeanmarie Carroll said that the officers involved are not criminally responsible for the death of Michael Conlon. The 28-year-old entered a candy store with a knife, prompting a deadly interaction with the police.
NEWTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NECN

Elderly Woman Hit by Truck in Newburyport

An 82-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after she was hit by a truck in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Newburyport police said the woman was struck around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Storey Avenue and Noble Street. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
liveboston617.org

Another Death in an MBTA Station Under Investigation

Saturday, May 14 2022 around 21:45 hours, Boston Police from District A-1, Boston Fire and EMS with assistance from Transit Police responded to Downtown Crossing/Park Street Area for reports of a person possibly on the tracks at the MBTA Station. On arrival, they located an adult male who was deceased....
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Fire Responds to Level 2 Hazmat on Methadone Mile

At approximately 09:15 hours earlier today, May 16 2022, Boston Firefighters responded to the area or 90 Southampton Street on Methadone Mile for reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When companies arrived on scene, they located a SUV with heavy front end damage along with a tractor trailer...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy