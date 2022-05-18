ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Bowens, Texas A&M pledge and 4-star DL, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
After signing the highest-rated class in rankings history , Texas A&M is the undisputed king of the college football recruiting world.

Coach Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff are off to a hot start in the 2023 recruiting cycle as well, having assembled the nation's No. 14 class , led by coveted Texas cornerbacks Bravion Rogers ( La Grange ) and Jayvon Thomas ( South Oak Cliff ).

But one of its pledges, Judson High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens , might not be a solid commitment.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman announced he will be taking a visit to the University of Oregon this weekend:

Bowens is rated the nation's No. 185 overall prospect and No. 32 defensive lineman, which would make him one of the top players at his position in the Pac-12 footprint.

>>> Related: 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada makes announcement following Oregon Ducks visit

As a junior, the Texas star tallied 36 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. earning 27-6A first-team all-district honors in the process.

Oregon has placed increased emphasis on securing defensive line help in the 2023 recruiting class, so it will be interesting to see how the Ducks prioritize Bowens.

It's suddenly become a recruitment to watch.

Junior season highlights

