Reds beat Guardians in 10, 5-4, to win their 10th game of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Reds finally hit double digit victories, but it came at the Guardians expense Tuesday night.

Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin walked three batters, including Mike Moustakis with the bases loaded in the top of the tenth, to provide the Reds with the winning run and give Cincinnati a 5-4 victory at Progressive Field.

“It was just unfortunate that Nick lost the strike zone there for a couple of hitters,” Guardians acting manager Carl Willis said. “It made a difference when you start the inning with a man on second base, it’s difficult.”

For a split second the Guardians thought they might have scored the tying run in the bottom of the tenth on a wild pitch, but the ball rolled into the Reds dugout before Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was able to get to it forcing Richie Palacios, who had rounded third before the ball went out of play, back to third.

The rulebook saved the Reds.

“The rule is, from the mound [even if] it goes in the dugout it is one base” Willis said. “We did check to make sure the catcher didn’t deflect the ball into the dugout and he didn’t. It is what it is. Obviously, I don’t think from that particular spot he was going to be able to pick it up and throw anybody out at the plate but that’s the rule. It’s the right call.”

Third baseman Jose Ramirez struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.

First baseman Owen Miller’s two run shot in the bottom of the ninth forced extras and tied the game at 4.

“We’re never out of it,” Miller said. “Like that crazy game on Monday in Chicago, it definitely goes to show you that even though we’re down or maybe struggled against one pitcher, as soon as their bullpen comes in or a new guy comes in there and we need some runs, we’re going to string some things together.”

Cleveland turned five double plays Tuesday night. It was the first time they did that in a game since September 3, 2017 against Detroit.

“The defense was solid for sure,” Miller said. “On the infield, we definitely turned some good double plays. Credit to Plesac and some of our pitchers for throwing some good pitches to get the ball on the ground. That was huge for us. Killed a lot of innings and definitely kept us in the ballgame.”

Reds starter Connor Overton, who allowed just three singles over 7 2/3 innings, retired 15 Guardian hitters before allowing a second run in the eighth inning, but he did not factor into the decision.

Former Guardian Tyler Naquin went 2-4 with a home run off Zach Plesac in the third, and two runs scored in the victory for the Reds.

“It was a good pitch I thought,” Plesac said. “The sound of it, even off the bat, I didn’t think it was going to carry but it did especially with the short side of right [field].”

Plesac, who gave up two runs in six innings, has seen his team score just 11 runs in his seven starts this season.

“There’s no frustration,” Plesac said. “I think we’ve been swinging the bats really well so that’s not really any of my concern. My job is to put up zeros. My job is to get outs… I’m not going to make this about me. It’s not about me or how many runs they score when I pitch. My job is to put up zeros and continue to execute pitches and keep our team in the game.”

The victory went to Cincinnati reliever Art Warren, who allowed the two-run shot to Miller in the ninth. Alexis Diaz recorded the save, his first of the season.

Guardian reliever Bryan Shaw tied Willis Hundlin with his 475th appearance for Cleveland Tuesday night. Only Mel Harder (582) and Bob Feller (570) have pitched in more games in franchise history.

