YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Saegertown scored six runs in the first inning and eight more in the fourth in a 15-0, four-inning win over Youngsville. Garrett Young led the offensive charge for Saegertown, going 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, while Wyatt Burchill scored three runs, Henry Shaffer was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, and Anthony Hernandez 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

YOUNGSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO