ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘One of the worst campaigns’: Why Conor Lamb’s Senate campaign never took off

By David Catanese
McClatchy DC
McClatchy DC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XyTy_0fhgNY6q00

As early as 2020, Democrats in Pennsylvania were billing the expected U.S. Senate primary between Conor Lamb and John Fetterman as an epic clash between two titans: the clean-cut moderate “beauty” against the populist goateed “beast.”

What they got instead was an old-fashioned thumping that ended on Tuesday night with Fetterman routing Lamb – an outcome hardly in doubt for many months. The lieutenant governor walloped the second-term House member by a double-digit margin.

The primary that began with two lions, went out like a lamb.

Interviews with more than a dozen Democrats in Pennsylvania and those who have been involved in the race from afar largely boiled Lamb’s failure to launch down to a single foible: Hubris of his campaign.

It was hubris that gravely underestimated Fetterman and his resources from the start, misread the wishes of the Democratic base and refused to allow outside allies and even internal voices to pierce their campaign’s insular hierarchy.

“It’s one of the worst campaigns I’ve ever seen run,” said Mike Mikus, a Pittsburgh-based Democratic strategist. “Strategically it’s been mind-boggling to watch this. They completely blew an opportunity…Conor should be the nominee and it’s the campaign’s fault.”

The Lamb team – led by Abby Nassif-Murphy and Coleman Lamb, the candidate’s brother – settled early on an electability argument, presenting Lamb’s three wins in a red southwestern Pennsylvania congressional district as compelling evidence he’d be the superior general election candidate.

But Fetterman, who jumped into the race six months ahead of Lamb and is now running his third statewide campaign, had more familiarity with voters across the commonwealth. A cluster of progressives view him as a cult-like figure for his support of Bernie Sanders in 2016, providing him a national pool of small donors.

The Pittsburgh-based Lamb had to play catch-up in a primary in which half of the votes would come out of the Philadelphia region.

“[Fetterman’s] elected statewide. How do you make an argument that guy’s not electable? Of course he’s electable, he’s been elected,” said Doc Sweitzer, a Philadelphia-based Democratic media consultant. “Hubris is the right word. I don’t know what they were thinking.”

Neither Murphy nor Coleman Lamb responded to emails seeking a response.

‘A classic super PAC blunder’

Meanwhile, a poll taken two weeks from the primary showed 39% of Democrats still had no opinion of Lamb, whose cautious centrism left some activists with the feeling he’d capitulate to Republicans at a moment they’re craving a fight.

“Conor Lamb, he’s the corporate Democrat. He’s a very attractive young man and he is conservative in his outlook and he just does not resonate with the individual voter the way John Fetterman does.” said Marcia Wilson, chair of the Adams County Democratic Committee in Gettysburg. “I think it was a little cheeky, if you will, to go up against John Fetterman.”

When Lamb started his Senate bid last summer, he was immediately forced to play catch-up to Fetterman financially, who ended up spending nearly $10 million more than Lamb during the entirety of the primary.

Penn Progress, a super PAC established to help Lamb close the cash gap, didn’t bring in the receipts many expected it to and spent around just $1.7 million. The entity was probably most remembered for an attack that went sideways. Its advertisement that inaccurately described Fetterman as a “self-described democratic socialist” was pulled off the air by at least one TV station and sparked considerable backlash that became counterproductive for Lamb.

“Those early attacks from the super PAC, it just turned so many people off,” said Adam Bonin, a Philadelphia attorney who has worked with Fetterman in the past but was unaffiliated in this contest. “A classic super PAC blunder attacking the guy on something that the guys who are funding the super PAC care about, rather than the voters.”

The super PAC halted its broadcast advertising at the beginning of May., according to Medium Buying, a tracker of political advertising.

Whereas the Fetterman campaign devoted $1.3 million to Facebook ads, Lamb’s team allocated just about $40,000 to the platform, according to data reviewed by McClatchyDC.

Kyle Tharp, the CEO of FWIW Media, a company that tracks digital trends in politics, said the Lamb campaign’s neglect of paid advertising on places like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube was a major red flag.

“It’s 2022, and ‘electability’ means getting the basics right when it comes to online fundraising, persuasion, and grassroots engagement. Lamb’s campaign chose to go a different route,” said Tharp.

Because Lamb was starting from such a significant polling deficit, outside observers believed that he needed to take the fight to Fetterman sooner and more consistently.

‘Never took the fight to Fetterman’

A 2013 incident in which Fetterman confronted a Black jogger with a shotgun was seen as a huge potential liability for the front-runner, particularly among Democratic primary voters who are more sensitive to racial injustices.

Mikus said he reviewed polling on the episode which showed how damaging it is to Fetterman’s image but noted that the controversy has never been litigated in a sustained advertising campaign.

“It’s political malpractice that they never understood they were behind. And two … they’ve never took the fight to Fetterman,” Mikus said of Lamb’s campaign.

Instead, the campaign appeared more preoccupied with securing and touting endorsements from elected officials, which critics see as an outdated campaign model.

Lamb, a telegenic military veteran and former federal prosecutor carrying familial political roots, embodied the precise resume of someone from Washington. Despite his Harvard degree, Fetterman looks more like someone you’d encounter outside a biker bar in Berwick.

“John connects like no other I have seen,” said Terry Noble, who chairs the rural caucus of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. “Conor needed to show up a lot more and probably needed some blunder by John that never happened.”

Rich Fitzgerald, an Allegheny County executive who backed Lamb, complained that the current political atmosphere rewards media characters over people most qualified to achieve results.

“Often times the electorate goes to the outlandish: Donald Trump, AOC, Bernie Sanders. People that don’t do anything, but the media loves them and the media gives great content to them,” Fitzgerald said. “Pennsylvania is just a microcosm of what’s happening nationally.

“You end up with the lesser of two candidates and that’s unfortunate,” he added, noting that he would back the Democratic nominee in November.

But the Lamb team may have also miscalculated the ideological evolution of a party that voted for Joe Biden in 2020 but is now frustrated by the lack of progress on his agenda in Washington.

Whereas Fetterman repeatedly put out statements expressing his displeasure with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, many Pennsylvania Democrats saw Lamb as a potential replica of the West Virginian who has become a thorn in the side of the Biden administration.

Fetterman’s early advocacy for marijuana legalization and criminal justice reforms during his unsuccessful 2016 Senate bid also laid an early marker down to where the party was moving before it was popular.

Meanwhile, in the closing days of the race during a national TV interview, Lamb conveyed his core message to be protecting Social Security and Medicare, hardly a galvanizing issue for primary voters.

Still, many Democrats don’t think Tuesday’s result is necessarily a death knell for Lamb’s political career. At just 37, he has plenty of time ahead of him for him to rethink the strategic decisions of this campaign and imagine a future run for U.S. Senate or governor.

There’s a long list of politicians who have lost their first statewide race. Just ask Fetterman.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gettysburg, PA
State
Washington State
City
Berwick, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Rich Fitzgerald
Washington Examiner

Top Biden adviser and former congressman resigns from White House post

Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, is resigning from his position Wednesday and will likely begin consulting for the Democratic National Committee heading into the midterm elections. Richmond represented Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District prior to joining the administration...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Advertising Campaign#U S Senate#House#Democratic
NBC Philadelphia

Democrats Losing Edge in Pennsylvania

When President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania and the White House for a second time in 2012, he did so in a state where Democrats had an edge — upward of a million more registered voters than Republicans. A decade later as Pennsylvania approaches an election and a Senate race...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Biden responds to Fetterman’s PA Senate primary win

WTAJ — President Joe Biden released a statement in support of John Fetterman after winning the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in the Pa. Primary Election. Biden said the following: As Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman understands that working class families in Pennsylvania and across the country have been dealt out for far too long. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

John Fetterman wins Pa. Senate primary while recovering from stroke

May 17 (UPI) -- John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, while recovering from a stroke he suffered over the weekend. Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, secured the opportunity to run for Pennsylvania's senate seat in November, winning 59% of the vote, according to tallies by NBC News and The Washington Post.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
McClatchy DC

McClatchy DC

Washington, DC
431
Followers
23
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

McClatchy's Washington-based journalists are part of the wider McClatchy network of news professionals who cover the federal government and Congress for all of our newsrooms. The D.C. team’s work appears not only on the McClatchyDC.com digital publication but also across McClatchy's network of news products, from the websites to mobile and tablet apps, and on the printed pages of McClatchy’s 30 newspapers. While located in the heart of D.C., the team aims to cover Washington from an outside-the-Beltway perspective. Working hand-in-hand with McClatchy's newsrooms, the team reports not only about the people who make the decisions in D.C., but with a focus on the citizens of America, who must live with those decisions.

 https://www.mcclatchydc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy