GOP race for U.S. Senate nomination in Pennsylvania remains tight

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.

