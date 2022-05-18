GOP race for U.S. Senate nomination in Pennsylvania remains tight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – If there is any takeaway from Tuesday’s Republican primary for governor in Pennsylvania, it is that more money doesn’t always mean more votes. State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin), who will be the Republican candidate in the November general, spent a fraction...
Despite facing rivals who outspent him by well over $20 million and a whirlwind of negative media, state Sen. Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania. His ascension can be largely credited to an undercurrent of grassroots supporters who act and vote as though they’ve found a new Donald Trump — a champion to combat the political and cultural powers-that-be.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
DEVON, PA — After running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination, yesterday, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan officially won the Primary for U.S. House in PA-06. In response, Congresswoman Houlahan (PA-06) issued the following statement:. “Serving the good people of Chester and Berks counties is the honor of my lifetime and...
After winning the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano will now face the state's attorney general Josh Shapiro. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on whether Mastriano's views on the 2020 election and his support for former President Donald Trump will sway mainstream voters.May 18, 2022.
PITTSBURGH — Two deadlock races, one a statewide race against Republican senate hopefuls and the other a local democratic congressional race, both separated by a few hundred votes. The difference is that one will likely trigger a mandatory recount while the other will not, and in fact if a...
(WHTM) — Carrie Lewis DelRosso, the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 33rd district, has won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, the Associated Press projects. With 53% of the vote in DelRosso is leading with over 28%. DelRosso notes on her campaign website that during her time in the state House of Representatives she […]
Members of The Pennsylvania Society on Thursday today elected Elizabeth Preate Havey as its next president. She is the first female to lead the organization, which elected her by an unanimous vote during its annual meeting in Harrisburg. Preate Havey succeeds Edward Sheehan Jr., who served as president since 2020....
PITTSBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf joined industry leaders and stakeholders Monday at the Pittsburgh Manufacturing Summit to highlight his legacy of support for manufacturing in Pennsylvania and how this support plus Pennsylvania’s bounty of natural resources poises Pennsylvania to be a leader in the United States’ transition to clean energy.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Pat Browne’s opponent in Tuesday’s primary election is declaring victory over Browne, the long-time Lehigh Valley lawmaker who serves in Harrisburg as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Jarrett Coleman, a Parkland School Board member who lives in Upper Macungie Township, campaigned against Browne...
The Franklin County lawmaker's hardline stances are a feature, not a bug, of the GOP.
Mike Harbison has always been a guy who speaks his mind. His political values wave from flags outside his home in a small town south of Pittsburgh. And when the People’s Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C., his Harbison Trucking Inc. truck lined up right behind hundreds of others.
Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary was too close to call early Wednesday, with Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with Dave McCormick. The state secretary of state’s office indicated in a statement that it could take days to report unofficial results due to mail-in and absentee ballots. Joe Scarborough discusses why mail-in and absentee ballots should be counted early to avoid delays.May 18, 2022.
Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s primary election day has arrived and abc27, Your Local Election Headquarter, has PA election results in one of the biggest statewide elections in recent memory. Throughout Tuesday night abc27 will have results from the PA Senate race results and PA Governor race, as well...
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania’s primaries are one of the closely watched elections in the U.S. There are high stakes positions like Senator Pat Toomey’s (R- PA) seat up for grabs. Political analysts said both parties see Toomey’s seat as a win, but it could shape up to be a competitive election.
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election. MAJOR ELECTIONS. U.S. Senate. There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and...
The following are unofficial election results, in the May 17 primary election, for the U.S. 16th Congressional District, the Pennsylvania 50th Senatorial District, the Pennsylvania 8th Legislative District, and the Pennsylvania 9th Legislative District.
16th Congressional District
