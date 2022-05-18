ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP race for U.S. Senate nomination in Pennsylvania remains tight

The GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania...

Michael Torres: The second coming of Trump in Pa.?

Despite facing rivals who outspent him by well over $20 million and a whirlwind of negative media, state Sen. Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania. His ascension can be largely credited to an undercurrent of grassroots supporters who act and vote as though they’ve found a new Donald Trump — a champion to combat the political and cultural powers-that-be.
Who's running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
In 2024, these two groups will decide which president PA picks

Mike Harbison has always been a guy who speaks his mind. His political values wave from flags outside his home in a small town south of Pittsburgh. And when the People’s Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C., his Harbison Trucking Inc. truck lined up right behind hundreds of others.
Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does

Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary was too close to call early Wednesday, with Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with Dave McCormick. The state secretary of state’s office indicated in a statement that it could take days to report unofficial results due to mail-in and absentee ballots. Joe Scarborough discusses why mail-in and absentee ballots should be counted early to avoid delays.May 18, 2022.
Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday's Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 NC Primary

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election. MAJOR ELECTIONS. U.S. Senate. There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and...
