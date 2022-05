Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO