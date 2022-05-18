ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lottery State-by-State

By The Associated Press
manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

08-11-19-29-41 (eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-one) 01-04-06-10-11-13-20-30-34-36-42-43-45-52-54-56-61-65-67-77 (one, four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six,...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
99.9 KTDY

Three Louisiana Tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions Big Winners

Louisiana lottery players who play Powerball and Mega Millions had what could be called a profitable weekend. Two tickets sold in the state for Friday's Mega Millions game are worth $10,000 each. And, a ticket sold for last night's ( Saturday, May 7, 2022) drawing is valued at $100,000 this morning. And those are just the big wins.
LOUISIANA STATE
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercash#Daily Pick
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Could Be In Line To Legalize Sports Betting In 2022

It’s been four years since the Supreme Court cleared the way for legal sports betting across the United States. Could North Carolina be one of the next states to legalize sports betting? Several states including NC, are in the process of trying to legalize it. Some have already taken that action and are waiting to implement sports betting.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Z107.3

Maine Ranked One of The Least Safest States for COVID Right Now

With the threat of the pandemic seeming to wane, we here in Maine may think things have gotten better. Perhaps we feel fewer restrictions are showing us a safer Maine during the pandemic. One recent report, however, might make you think differently about Maine's COVID safety during the ongoing pandemic.
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Dakota Stacks Up

An estimated 220,682,023 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.5% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In North Dakota, 55.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average. Lower than average vaccination rates in North Dakota appear to be […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios Detroit

Michiganders wager billions on sports

Data: Legal Sports Report; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosMichigan is eighth in the nation in the amount of money bet on sports since 2018, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.Americans have wagered more than $125 billion on legal sports bets since PASPA was overturned four years ago.Why it matters: The figures put into perspective the popularity of sports betting and quantify the value to local governments.State of play: 30 states plus Washington, D.C., have live, legal sports betting markets. Five more have legalized it but are not yet operational.Zoom in: The new industry is also a boon for Detroit, since casinos pay taxes to the city on sports betting receipts. The city expects to take in $74.6 million from online gaming and sports betting taxes next fiscal year, up from $71.1 million this year. The new income is among the main reasons why Detroit's revenue is recovering from pandemic lows better than expected — and exceeding pre-pandemic levels — according to a biannual fiscal report.The latest: In April, $371.2 million was bet online on sports, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. That's nearly an 18% decrease compared to March.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy