Pennsylvania State

Biden praises Fetterman win, warning against ‘malicious’ GOP campaign

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden praised Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s win in the Democratic primary Tuesday, telling voters his campaign would be a “big step forward” in a crucial Senate seat that the Democrats hope to flip. Fetterman won the Democratic Senate nomination after maintaining a wide...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE

