Mecklenburg County, NC

QCN projects McFadden winner of Democratic Primary for Mecklenburg County Sheriff

By Robin Kanady
 2 days ago

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is your local election headquarters. Another race we’ve been watching closely is the race for Mecklenburg County Sheriff.

Here’s what the results look like right now.

It was winner take all in the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s race Tuesday night. That’s because all three candidates are Democrats and there are no Republicans running, so the top vote-getter wins.

McFadden came out on top Tuesday night among some stiff competition.

Sheriff McFadden had two opponents in this race: Gina Hicks and Marquis Robinson. Both are experienced in law enforcement. But Sheriff McFadden has really tried to focus on connecting with the community.

McFadden said he’s the most progressive sheriff in the race and the only one who’s focused heavily on the community.

His opponents have hammered him on low staff morale, problems at the jail, inmates attacking officers, jail deaths, and officers working 24-hour shifts, but McFadden said the community is speaking and showing their support for him in this election.

